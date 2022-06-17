MATT RESNICK
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly touted her first term in office as being highly productive, while also addressing issues of importance to Southeast Kansans.
Kelly discussed poverty within the region, pointing to her record as a longtime State Senator who served on the Ways and Means committee.
“I’m very well aware of poverty in Southeast Kansas,” Kelly said. “I worked closely with a number of people from Southeast Kansas, particularly the community health centers with folks like Monica Murnam (former State Rep) and others in the Pittsburg area, really doing a deep dive on what the issues were. So I feel like I’m very familiar with that.”
Kelly added that her administration has made tremendous gains in the area of economic development. She was in nearby Cherryvale Friday to break ground on Bartlett Grain’s pristine $390 million soybean processing facility, which could create up to 50 high-quality jobs for area residents.
“We’re ensuring that Kansas is welcoming and that we’re doing everything we can to attract new businesses and jobs here,” Kelly said.
Kelly also toured Indy Brew Works, a family-owned brewery in Independence. While there, she spoke with the owners, economic development leaders and city officials about the work the state is conducting to assist small businesses.
“We’ve been recognized for that on a national level, resulting in our ability to pay for all of the services that we ought to be paying for,” Kelly said. “But also to now have in place the largest budget surplus in the history of the state. Not to mention, the largest rainy-day fund in the history of the state.”
Kelly said that under her watch, the state has tucked away approximately $2 billion, while saving taxpayers roughly $1 billion.
“The next time we have an economic downturn, the (surplus money) will allow us to continue to fund our schools, roads and vital social services,” she said.
Since becoming governor in 2018, Kelly said that her administration has addressed the areas of healthcare, mental health and food insecurity.
“We just sent a letter off to the federal government and USDA to ask them to continue the waiver so that all of our school children can access free breakfast and lunch programs,” Kelly said, citing programs that address poverty in SEK. “That was a program put into place for the pandemic, and I’m asking the government to leave that in place. I will always push for those kinds of programs.”
Kelly said that she would like to see the program extended for the duration of the 2022-23 school year.
“Obviously, there would need to be a study to see the effectiveness and sustainability of the program,” she said. “So we need to extend that for at least the next school year so that we know our kids are taken care of. I also think it’s important to partner with our local communities, nonprofits and local businesses to make sure that those basic needs are getting met.”
Kelly said that she has worked to ensure that public schools have been fully funded, and has prioritized infrastructure, noting that she has closed the “bank of KDOT,” a reference to the siphoning of funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation being transferred to other entities by her predecessor.
“The last three and a half years, we really have fixed a lot of the things that were broken in the state,” she said. “We’re building our roads and bridges, and also
expanding broadband to (rural) areas.”
Kelly added that significant reforms have been made to the state’s child welfare system.
“We have fewer kids in our foster care system,” she said. “We also now have more resources there to work with our families to prevent the kids from going in — and to get them integrated into their biological or adoptive homes.”
Gun control, medical marijuana
Kelly said that spanning her time in the State Senate, she’s been a proponent of 2nd Amendment rights.
“But I do think that there are some issues that we need to take a real good look at, because we have seen a spike in the number of mass shootings, including the slaughter of our school children,” she said. “I don’t think we can sit by and pretend that there aren’t some things that we need to do.”
Kelly said gun control reforms could potentially include enhanced background checks, red flag laws and waiting periods.
“I think that there are some very reasonable, common sense reforms that we could make here in the state of Kansas that would help protect our children and others,” she said.
She said reforms will also help with suicide prevention.
“We’ve seen a real spike in suicides, and a lot of those suicides are by guns,” she said. “It is suicide-by-gun that is the most successful (method). I think we need to have a conversation when the legislature returns next session and get something done.”
Kansas, meanwhile, is in a fast-shrinking minority of states that has yet to pass legislation on medical marijuana, choosing instead to hold a draconian view of the pressing topic.
“I think we may be the last hold-out,” Kelly quipped, adding that she thought passage of legislation was possible this year, but the clock has since run out.
Kansas is one of only six states remaining yet to pass some form of medical marijuana legislation.
“I would like medical marijuana to get across the finish line,” she said. “That is something we should have done a long time ago. There are people out there suffering who would benefit from the legalization of medical marijuana, so I’ve got that on our agenda.”
Campaign trail
Kelly mentioned the upcoming campaign for her second term, but noted that her duties as governor are more important than the campaign trail as of now.
“There is an election this November, so certainly I need to focus on that,” she said. “But I’m still the governor, and most of my days are taken up with issues related to governing the state. I won’t take my eye off of that just to run for re-election.
“I think just doing the things that are incumbent of the incumbent to do will make it really obvious that the last three and a half years, we really have fixed a lot of the things that were broken.”
Kelly absolutely views her style as governing from the center.
“I am probably the least partisan person I know in politics,” she said. “From the day I set foot on the Senate floor in 2005, I immediately went across the aisle and formed relationships with my Republican colleagues. I worked very closely with them for years, proposing and implementing good legislation that’s reflective of real Kansas values. Based upon my track record, I’ve had a pretty broad base of support across party lines.”
Medicaid expansion has also been a focus of Kelly’s, but has been continuously shot down by a Republican-controlled legislature. Kelly said that like food, healthcare and housing, she also views Medicaid expansion as a basic need for citizens of the state.
“I very much want to expand Medicaid. We should have done that a long time ago — it’s a concern that we haven’t done that. But I will bring back another proposal next year to get that done.”
Kelly said if re-elected, she will also prioritize high-speed broadband connectivity.
“By the end of my second term, I want to have every home and every business in Kansas connected to high-speed internet,” she said.
She will also continue to build on the state’s “record-setting” economic development strides.
Editor’s note: The Tribune has reached out to Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Derek Schmidt for an interview, but has yet to receive a reply.
