Neosho County officials emphasize that nothing about the economic relief package from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is set in stone, so people cannot receive specifics about how it will be distributed. Area governments and organizations have sent plans to the state for approval, including Neosho, Montgomery and Crawford counties. Montgomery County commissioners released a list Friday showing specific amounts for cities, school districts, community colleges, hospitals and other organizations. Crawford County had specific amounts broken down and announced in late July.
The state Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and is designed to reimburse people and organizations for coronavirus-related expenses, including but not limited to the cost of sanitizing, personal protection equipment and installing Plexiglas barriers.
Neosho County was designated to receive $3.2 million in the first round of the SPARK/CARES funding, but it cannot distribute or spend the money until the state approves the plan officials submitted Friday. An east coast company, iParametrics, is administering the plan with Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp.
The first round is aimed at local governments, but the second round, which begins accepting applications Wednesday, and the third round in October are aimed at public and private entities.
Neosho County is sharing its first-round funds with the cities of Chanute, Erie and St. Paul, the Erie USD 101 and Chanute USD 413 school districts, and with Cherry Street Youth Center.
In discussion Thursday with iParametrics, Neosho County plans to make $640,000 available for response and recovery grants to non-profits, $640,000 for agency operations relief grants, and $320,000 for household emergency relief such as rent and utility assistance.
Response and recovery grants will be awarded in October, and the other two categories will be awarded in September.
Response and recovery grants will range from $5,000 to $100,000. Operational relief grants will be from $2,500 to $100,000, and household emergency relief will be up to $15,000 per household. Priority will go to low-income households.
Some of the projects Neosho County officials are looking into are air purification systems for the jail, an air purification system as part of the courthouse’s new HVAC system, PPE for first responders, a health department trailer for mobile vaccinations, video equipment for commission meetings, and courthouse furniture that will be easier to sanitize.
Projects on the Montgomery County list included the opening of a city-owned grocery store to reduce health risks for shoppers, expansion of fiber-optic internet service for schools and businesses, ambulances, distance learning programs and sanitizing.
