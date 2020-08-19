Neighbor2Neighbor will be holding its annual shoe and backpack giveaway this Saturday from noon to 1 pm.
Lisa Chauncey said they are still taking donations at this time.
“If anyone has some gently used shoes that are clean, we can definitely use them,” Chauncey said. “We will be taking donations until we begin giving them out.”
To make a donation, simply put the shoes in a bag or tub, call the First Baptist Church and arrange a time for someone to meet there to unlock the building.
Students in grades K-12 will be given preference; however, adults can choose from whatever is left.
Neighbor2Neighbor has a limited amount of school supplies and backpacks for students, too.
The giveaway will take place in front of the church.
