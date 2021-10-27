MATT RESNICK
Projecting a budget for an upcoming school year is complex in nature and involves myriad estimations. The process has been further muddled by the uncertainty pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During USD 413’s regular monthly meeting in early October, Superintendent Kellen Adams informed the board that the school’s K-12 headcount had dipped to a 10-year low, but also that the weighted full-time equivalency (FTE) for the 2021-22 general fund budget turned out to be off by 103. That number has moved to 110.
“The language of ‘miscalculation’ doesn’t really represent what took place,” said USD 413 Public Relations Director Jared Wheeler. “What happens is estimation — and until you report your actual headcount, we don’t know if that estimation is correct or how close to correct that estimation is.”
Per its general fund budget, the district absorbed a net decrease of 22 students from the previous school year, going from 1822.5 to 1804.1. The number publicly reported as recently as Oct. 14 was 1,808. That figure was amended Oct. 21 on the district’s weekly Gating Committee report to a student population of 1,755. That was the number recorded on the district’s monthly headcount Sept. 20, and reported to the state in early October.
The projected FTE is the primary instrument utilized to calculate the district’s projected funding and budget prior to the start of the academic calendar. In addition to the actual enrollment figures, the weighted FTE counts all students, with some being more heavily weighted if they fit into particular categories that are eligible for extra funding. This results in additional funding that USD 413 is then able to obtain.
Because of the overestimations, the district will not get all of the state and federal dollars under the general fund budget. The FTE equation takes into account categories such as estimated weighted low and high enrollment, preschool at-risk FTE enrollment, total adjusted FTE enrollment, estimated bilingual weighting, estimated career technical education (CTE) weighting, and estimated at-risk free and reduced lunch weighting.
One overestimation off by a fairly wide margin occurred with the at-risk free lunch projection. The district’s original budget was for an FTE figure of 413.8 — but that number ultimately checked in significantly lower than anticipated at 381.4.
Part of the discrepancy could have been that since all lunches are free this year, not as many families filled out the paperwork for free and reduced eligibility.
“There’s no way to prove it,” Adams said. “But it is certainly a theory that lines up with our theory.”
Adams said Special Education funding is a formula that is out of the district’s control.
“A dropout on two categories primarily,” Adams said of the most significant overestimations. “Special Education funding, which is no fault of anything we did. It’s just a drop in funding from the state coffers. And then, the At-Risk I think was the second highest category we got hit by.”
Adams also explained the drop in overall headcount.
“There are physically less heads,” Adams said. “And those heads carry with them a weight. Our weight is 1.38. So on average, every student that is not here means a weighted FTE drop of 1.38. We have a drop of 110 (students) of what we thought we would have last January — or what we were told, projected from the state. And the state, through no fault of their own, is just making their own projections.”
Wheeler indicated that the complexities of the multifaceted budget are a matter of public perception.
“When it comes to something formulaic, that has an actual dollar and cents and an actual headcount justification to it, I think it does matter for the public perception,” Wheeler said. “Of how they think one funding is dispersed, the rationale behind funding — the levers that get pulled. And the way in which that relates to our enrollment — whether it’s decrease, increase or steady.”
Wheeler said he believes that portraying the discrepancies as miscalculations is implying that the district was playing “fast and loose” with the numbers.
“And in reality, every school district across the country, or at least in the state of Kansas, has to make an estimation about what they believe their FTE is going to be,” he said. “It does not specifically relate to the actual FTE until you do that reporting date. So every school district is estimating. You’re going on last year’s numbers, basically.”
Wheeler further elaborated on the complexities of the budgetary process.
“There’s a difference between estimations related to what we think FTE might be and calculations that result in our budget-making process,” Wheeler said. “The calculations were all done correctly; it’s just the estimation of what that FTE is going to be. Whether you are under- or overestimating, the likelihood that you would get it right on is really slim.”
Adams said the FTE headcount he reported at the October monthly meeting, reflecting an overestimation of approximately 103, represented a year-to-year change.
“So I had the actual weighted FTE from last year, and here’s what we have now that the (Sept. 20) headcount is done,” Adams said. “It was a comparison of the 2020-21 weighted FTE to the 2021-22 weighted FTE. And that number represents that drop of 103-and-change.
“The board report was not a ‘hey, here’s what we turned in to the county in late August, versus here’s what’s come out on (Sept. 20).’ It’s ‘hey, here’s what sat in our seats last year — here’s what’s sitting in our seats this year.’ I don’t want there to be confusion of what that 103-and-change number represents.”
The total overestimation will result in the loss of approximately $500,000 in funding. A report released by Wheeler following the October board meeting stated that if the trend continues, the figure could ultimately reach $1 million.
“The summary provided at the Oct. 4 board meeting represented a year-to-year analysis,” Adams said. “Separate and away from that is the budgetary impact of the timeline that began in January and finished in August, and will now have an impact in years going forward.”
Students exiting district
Prior to the weighted FTE changing from 103 to 110, the total headcount was 1,760, representing the lowest figure the district has recorded in a decade.
With enrollment trending down, Adams said the district plans to quiz the families of students who departed the district. Adams’ administrative team is currently in the process of compiling the names of the students who exited, and their whereabouts in relation to the district in which they’re now enrolled.
“We’re either going to do a phone interview or a mailer interview,” Adams said. “But we’re going to send something to all the families out there.”
Adams said one question, for example, will ask why the student left USD 413 for a new school district.
“And we’ll try to obtain some sense of why did the students leave us,” he said.
