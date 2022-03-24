MATT RESNICK
PARADISE — Members from the Chanute Future Farmers of America chapter lent a helping hand to a family whose farm was ravaged by massive wildfires in December.
Along with advisor Caitlyn LaHaye, 10 chapter members made a four-plus hour trip to the western Kansas town of Paradise on March 12. A handful of families in the vicinity of Paradise lost their homes, hundreds of head of cattle, as well as their graze- and cropland.
“We always do some type of service project for FFA Week,” LaHaye said. “This year, we decided to gear our attention to going out to Paradise.”
Chanute and four other Kansas FFA chapters helped with a number of projects, including the removal of seven miles of fence posts.
“We spent all day Sunday (March 13) clipping wire and pulling out T-posts,” LaHaye said. “It was such an eye-opening experience for the students to see how much work goes into cattle — and then to see what happens when there’s a disaster.”
LaHaye, who was also joined by FFA parent-advisor Kristina Deaver, said she couldn’t be prouder of the members who made the trip.
“To put it into perspective, there were 52 kids and we were able to get seven miles done in a day and a half,” she said, noting that the damage was extensive enough that it covered 30 miles. “The kids impacted a family that didn’t expect any help.”
It was also impressive that the students sacrificed much of their spring break for the cause, LaHaye noted.
“Rather than just enjoying their time off, they instead gave back to those who were impacted by the wildfires,” she said. “The family was so appreciative of it.”
LaHaye added that the journey allowed her FFA members to get outside of their comfort zone.
“A lot of these kids have never left Chanute before,” she said. “Some have never picked up a pair of pliers or have never seen barbed wire up close. So I was very impressed by thewir hard work.”
Chanute FFA member Quenton Deaver said he wasn’t too thrilled when initially learning of the trip, but it ultimately turned out to be an amazing experience.
“At first, I wasn’t too excited to be going up there — with it taking away the first days of my spring break,” he said, adding that he also could have been in Chanute working. “It ended up being a really good time. (The family) was really kind to us and treated us well. It was a fun experience, and nice to help them out when nobody else was going to do it.”
In addition to the fencepost work, Deaver also spent time operating a tractor, removing burned down trees from brush piles. He also assisted with picking up and unloading new furniture for the Thompson family.
“I was glad that I ended up going,” he said. “If they need more help, I would drive the four and a half hours back down there and do it again.”
Fellow Chanute FFA member Tinley Solomon echoed those sentiments.
“I felt that going to Paradise was a great opportunity,” she said, adding that the trip taught her valuable life lessons. “Helping the family out was my favorite part, and also getting to hang out and meet new people from the other chapters.”
Both she and Deaver also spent time inspecting the family’s house, which was destroyed by the fires, for valuables or items that held sentimental value.
“You got to see everything that got burned and what was salvageable,” Solomon said. “It was heartbreaking, because I cannot imagine my house burning down.”
The Chanute FFA chapter continues its busy month today, as members are set to take part in the interscholastic agriculture competition Aggie Day at Fort Scott Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.