ERIC SPRUILL
Several people were recognized at the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 annual meeting Wednesday evening at Dalton’s Back 9 Bar and Grill.
Outgoing board president Scott Cunningham kicked the event off by presenting the 2019 Community Investment Award to Nikki and Phil Jacobs.
The couple started Autism Hope for Families in 2012, an organization where parents of children with autism could share stories, resources and information.
“While both are quick to give credit for the growth of the organization to a core group of families who provide support, encouragement and time, it is their strength, determination and optimism that has moved the group forward for the past eight years,” Cunningham said.
Nikki started the group feeling she needed to help others to help herself after their daughter Raylin was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 21 months old.
The couple created the group thinking it would be something small, but it soon evolved into a greater cause.
The group gets Chanute and the whole community to turn the town blue during Autism Awareness month in April. They also suggested having two inclusive playgrounds built, while educating the public about the disorder and growing support for the organization.
Autism Hope for Families then partnered with the Down Syndrome Society, and the two groups have been able to assist athletes and family members with costs to attend the Special Olympics in Maize.
The Jacobs also worked tirelessly to get an Autism license plate approved by the State of Kansas. Funds collected from the first year of purchase mostly goes to the state. However, all future renewals return approximately $45 to the organization.
In turn, the organization uses the money for training and therapy, as well as scholarships for individuals with ASD.
They hope to create a care center where parents would feel comfortable leaving their child, so the parents can have an evening out or simply spend time together. The couple accepted the award together, with an emotional Nikki recognizing other Autism Hope families in attendance.
Business of Year
Cunningham then presented the 2019 Business of the Year Award to Orizon Aerostructures.
In five-short years, the company boasts a 225,000 square-foot assembly and processing workspace, and with plans to open an additional 120,000 square-foot building later this year.
Orizon has also exceeded expectations; meeting their promise of a $65 million investment, while more than doubling the 150 people they promised to employ with 307 currently. Orizon’s annual payroll now tops $15 million per year, which will go up when Airbus begins using parts manufactured there. With Airbus in the fold, Orizon expects to hire an additional 100 employees in the coming years.
Chanute had to compete with 48 other cities to bring Orizon to town.
Cunningham said, “Orizon has made a difference in Chanute in many ways and we are fortunate to have been the finalist in that search. The Chamber is fortunate to be able to honor Orizon tonight and show our appreciation for their investment in our community.”
Orizon CEO Charlie Newell accepted the award on the company’s behalf.
“It was a recruitment and we were sold on Chanute,” Newell said. “It was the right choice for us because of Chanute’s proximity to our existing facilities, the ability to assist with our hiring and training needs, and the proven mechanical aptitude and work ethic of the people in southeast Kansas.”
Partner in Progress
The final award of the night was the Partner in Progress award, which is kept secret until the awards banquet and went to a surprised Jeff Ports.
Ports, the primary owner of three Sonic Drive-Ins, chose to make a large investment when he built the new Sonic in Chanute several years ago. He also owns United Country Real Estate and is a member of the Rotary Club, as well as serving on the Chamber and Chanute Regional Development Authority boards of directors.
Travis Chance, who serves as the manager of all three Sonic locations, spoke highly of Ports.
“I’m proud to be a partner with Jeff in the Sonic Drive-Ins. He has always been there for me and is very special to my family. He has been a great mentor and role model,” Chance said.
Ports, who has lived in Chanute since he was two years old, was shocked to learn he had won the award.
“This is truly an honor and I had no idea was going to win an award tonight,” Ports said.
In addition to presenting awards, the Chamber also introduced its new 2020 president and the board of directors.
Jon Burchett will take the reins as president, while Denise Hastings will serve as vice-president. Chris Bilby will serve as treasurer, while Cunningham will serve as past president. Standing committee chairs include Betsy Barney for Legislative, Rayn Disbrow for Economic Development, Shanna Guiot for Membership, and Derek Waggoner for Chamber Connections.
“Connecting the community will continue to be our driving motivation. While we continue to concentrate on the basics, we remain open to new ideas and suggestions,” Burchett said. “Our commitment to being good stewards of the investment of our members is of primary importance — both the financial investment and the investment of time and talents. I believe this organization is worth the investment and will continue to help make Chanute a great place to live.”
