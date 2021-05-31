ALTOONA — A fire at the Altoona Elementary School Saturday afternoon caused heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the building.
No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
Steve Parsons, interim superintendent for the Altoona-Midway School District, noted that the community was quick to respond.
Many came out to begin boarding up and securing the school.
“In a small rural community like this, a school is kind of a center point, it’s where a lot of activities happen, it’s where people have a lot of memories. When that special place gets damaged or maybe destroyed, as much as this building has been, it’s gonna have some impact on the whole community,” Parsons said.
The damage is extensive, with two classrooms, a storage room, and the cafeteria destroyed.
Due to a loss of inventory from the fire at the elementary school, the Summer Meal Program will begin June 7 instead of June 1.
Cynthia Dvorachek, a teacher at the local high school, says it’s no surprise so many came out to help.
“We’re one big family and so when that came out on the messenger last night that there was a fire and they needed volunteers, no question my husband and I called our church and said we’re not being there today, we’re here today because it’s where we need to be,” Dvorachek said.
Wilson County units along with Altoona Fire, Neodesha Fire and Fredonia Fire worked to contain the fire.
