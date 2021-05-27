President Inbody strongly encourages vaccinations
MATT RESNICK
With the COVID-19 pandemic having rocked enrollment numbers at community colleges across the US, Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody is hopeful that the school’s students and employees will choose to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.
NCCC concluded the 2020-21 year with an 11.5 percent dip in enrollment. The national average for community colleges was a 12 percent enrollment decline. Despite the recent easing of COVID-19 protocols on the NCCC campus, Inbody said the school needs to keep its guard up.
“We feel like we’re in the eye of a hurricane right now — nice and calm with little wind,” he said. “But we don’t believe the storm is over. So this gives us a wonderful opportunity to prepare for the surge. By preparing, I mean vaccinations. I encourage our students, employees and members of the public to make a choice to be vaccinated. And that gives us more of a chance of holding off that second surge. That’s our hope, and we’re working with other partners in the community to do some things along those lines.”
Inbody said those currently enrolled in summer and fall 2021 courses reflects a 15 percent increase in enrollment from the same time period last year.
“We’re comparing ourselves to this time last year, when our doors were locked and we were doing all our business by phone and computer,” he said. “So I’m not surprised that we’re up right now compared to that time. Will it translate to being up on opening day in the fall? I don’t know. It’s my first pandemic, so we’re going to have to learn as we go along and adjust accordingly.”
It was a quick turnaround from NCCC’s commencement ceremony on May 14 to the start of the first summer session next Tuesday.
“Sometimes I get asked by members of the community, ‘What do you guys even do during the summer?’ And my answer is ‘Teach,’” Inbody said with a chuckle. “We’re only out of session for about two weeks, and then go right back into session again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.