GREG LOWER
The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to prison for a 2013 Chanute murder.
The court’s decision denies an attempt by Brian Shields, who was sentenced in 2014, to withdraw his no-contest plea for first-degree felony murder. Shields alleged his attorney did not adequately represent him.
The Neosho County District Court denied the motion after Shields and the attorney both gave testimony. The court said it found that Shields was represented by competent counsel and had entered the plea knowingly and understandingly.
In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court found Shields failed to show that the district court abused its discretion.
Shields was charged in the January 2013 death of Cristy Wiles in an arson fire at 221 S. Lafayette.
According to appeal documents, Shields and then-girlfriend Michelle Dawn Voorhees entered the home to retrieve items they believed had been stolen from Voorhees. Shields lit a homemade explosive that set a mattress on fire and burned the house down. Weeks later, those clearing the debris found Wiles’ body. An autopsy concluded she died from smoke inhalation.
Shields initially pleaded not guilty, but later entered a plea of no contest while he was represented by Kerry Holyoak.
Shields received a hard 20 sentence for the murder conviction and an additional consecutive 51 months for a drug conviction.
Shields filed a notice of appeal, but it was dismissed. About 11 months later, Shields asked the district court for a new trial, which the court construed as a motion to withdraw plea and appointed new counsel.
This was the first of six attorneys appointed for Shields who later withdrew.
Holyoak was suspended from law practice for misconduct unrelated to Shields’ case, including negotiating the sale of his own mineral rights and his wife’s participation in his law practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.