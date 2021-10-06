GREG LOWER
Downtown Revitalization Committee members reviewed the application for its renovation funding program and will meet again later this month to approve it.
City Manager Todd Newman told the committee at Tuesday evening’s meeting that he will take the application before the Chanute city commission for approval. Since there is not much time to revise it before Monday’s commission meeting, it likely will go before the commission Oct. 25. The revitalization committee scheduled its final approval for Oct. 14.
The Chanute city commission has allocated $25,000 for the DRC’s program to renovate buildings. The committee plans to accept applications starting in November until the end of February, then go before the city commission after review during March. The program will roughly follow the outlines of the Main Street Chanute downtown district, which includes both sides of Main Street between Steuben and Central, the north side of 1st Street and the south side of Elm between Santa Fe and Central, and both sides of Lincoln from 1st to Walnut.
Committee members Tuesday evening discussed their uncertainty over how many applications will be submitted, and whether the limits of the district will discourage potential applicants.
The committee will provide up to $5,000 in matching funds for approved projects. Projects with a total cost of $10,000 to $25,000 will receive $5,000 in matching funds, while those under $10,000 can receive a 50-50 match. Projects can include window, store front, roof or foundation repairs or tuck-pointing.
Newman also updated the committee on a project to install brickwork around the supports on the Main Street Pavilion downtown, and to construct a downtown restroom.
Although the restroom project did not receive grant funding for which the city applied, the city commission has approved up to $43,000. Construction on the 25- by 30-foot restrooms, with two stalls per side, could begin in the spring.
If all goes as planned, the project could be complete by the 2022 Artist Alley, although Newman said porta-potties will still be needed at the event.
At the end of the meeting, members discussed the need for events to draw people to downtown.
Participants said Yates Center is a smaller town that has multiple downtown events, but they also said there is a different demographic in Yates Center, which is a close-knit community.
