GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners will move ahead with engineering on a project to install a traffic signal at 35th Street and Santa Fe.
Commissioners approved spending up to $9,250 on engineering for the project, which is expected to cost a total of more than $300,000. The engineering work will help narrow down the specific cost after commissioners received an $82,000 quote for the signals.
City Manager Todd Newman said that in addition to the $82,000 for the signal, the project will cost another $120,000 to $130,000 to relocate electrical lines at the intersection. The further costs, which the engineering study will determine, are to relocate water, gas and fiber utilities through the intersection.
Most of the work for the signal will be done by city employees. Except for relocating utilities, the signal will be similar to the intersection of 35th and the Love’s Travel Plaza entrance.
In other business, commissioners gave their approval on a strategic plan for this year, which they received earlier for review.
Mayor Jacob LaRue said the plan was well-prepared and is a great working document. Newman said the plan is to develop a three- to five-year strategic plan, but department heads are not prepared to lay one out that far.
“We wanted to hear your feedback before we move forward,” Newman said.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he would like to see the plan expanded, with information such as the impact on the city’s debt and on fiscal policies.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said it helps to know how department heads want to spend funds instead of just seeing the numbers.
“That kind of puts a story behind the numbers and that’s what we need,” he said.
“The narrative behind the numbers helps tremendously,” LaRue said.
Commissioners approved an application to the AARP Community Challenge Grant program to fund a planned downtown restroom.
The grant would provide $39,000 in materials for the restroom, which will total $50,000. It would be located on Lincoln Avenue south of the Chanute Regional Development Authority office, and be accessible to the two downtown pocket parks, the hiking and biking trail, and for downtown activities.
The downtown restrooms and the campground restrooms at Santa Fe Park will be open year-round. Restrooms at Katy and Highland Park close for the winter.
Commissioners also approved a $14,185 request from the Downtown Revitalization Committee to install red brick around the 4x4 posts at the Main Street Pavilion.
Fairchild said he would like to see projects more in advance rather than brought piecemeal to the commission podium so they could better budget for them.
Mayor Jacob LaRue read proclamations recognizing Chanute native Margaret Hollenshead on her 110th birthday on April 22 and a state proclamation setting April 11-17 as Public Safety Telecommunicators (Dispatchers) Week.
Newman reported that the city will hold a ribbon cutting at the new ballfields at Santa Fe Park at 3:30 pm April 20. He also told commissioners that Chanute residents will be required to switch to 10-digit telephone dialing within the coming months.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for Green Living Foundation for a project on Osa Martin Boulevard, and approved as part of the consent agenda a temporary closure of Main between Forest and Lafayette. A parade by Royster Middle School at 8:15 am April 20 will celebrate state testing.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 419 N. Santa Fe, owned by Kevin Thouvenall; 1501 S. Katy, owned by Ralph and Arlene Hegwald; 601 S. Lincoln, owned by Elizabeth Stenson; 1519 S. Highland, owned by Joyce Dinkle; 608 N. Forest, owned by DSV SPV1 LLC; and 811 N. Washington, owned by Cody Falkner and Sherry Peppinger, in violation of city code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.