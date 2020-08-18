The Board of Directors for Main Street Chanute voted Tuesday to cancel Artist Alley for 2020. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization did not feel it was prudent to invite thousands of people from all over the country to Chanute.
“It was a difficult decision, but it was the right one,” board president Shanna Guiot said. “We just can’t risk the possibility of being responsible for the possible spread of COVID-19.”
Ruthann Boatwright, executive director of Main Street, said that many class reunions, usually held in conjunction with Artist Alley, have also been cancelled or postponed. She said the number of vendor applications was less than a third of the normal amount.
“It’s sad that we won’t be able to hold this event in 2020, but people’s health is of the utmost importance right now,” Boatwright said. “We look forward to a big celebration in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.