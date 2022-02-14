GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners authorized the next expansion phase of the city’s fiber optic broadband utility at Monday evening’s meeting. But the project won’t begin until Oct. 1 because of the anticipated waiting time for materials and supplies.
If City Manager Todd Newman had waited until the fall to authorize the work during the winter of 2022-23, he said, the expansion might not have begun until the fall of 2023. City officials have ordered transformers and expect it will take 70 weeks for them to arrive.
The project will expand fiber through three areas or PONs 5, 6 and 7, located between Katy Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue from 7th Street to 21st Street.
Officials expect the project to cost $600,000 and to sign up 840 customers, which would bring in an anticipated $189,000 in revenue annually.
The construction costs will be paid from the fiber utility’s revenues. The fund currently has $402,000 available, but Commissioner Tim Fairchild expressed concerns about the remaining balance.
“I think the model’s successful,” he said, adding that he did not want to stress the amount, but wanted to pay for fiber expansion from fiber cash.
By the time the materials arrive, Newman said, the utility should have the remaining funds. It is unlikely the fiber equipment would require earlier payment if it arrived sooner.
“I would be amazed,” Newman said. “Not to say it won’t happen.”
The current fiber system has 600 total business and residential customers, with a connection rate of about 25 to 40 percent. The planned cost is astronomically lower than what the original project estimated, Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
“We’re going after a lot of fruit here for less money,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Many people ask commissioners how soon they will be connected, Budreau said.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved plans for the July fireworks display with concerns about one skyrocket in particular – rising costs and shipping.
Commissioners approved Allen Miller, who shot last year’s display, to fire this year’s show at Santa Fe Park on July 2.
The vote approved up to $12,000. The display last year cost $8,000 and was expected to cost $10,000 this year, but shipping prices have increased dramatically. Miller will contact suppliers and the commission may revisit the matter at its next meeting Feb. 28.
The commission approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for Green Living Foundation for construction of a $259,000 house at 1201 S. Osa Martin Blvd. by Advanced System Homes, Inc.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 102 E. Pine, owned by Pat Robertson; 512 S. Santa Fe, owned by Tempus Cygnus LLC-Sam King; 1018 S. Washington, owned by Ricardo and Marie Vargas; 921 N. Steuben, owned by Kenneth Coatney; 119 N. Central, owned by Markham LLC;
1810 S. Ashby, owned by Gary Green; 617 N. Grant, owned by Lloyd Coble; and 1302 S. Edith, owned by Bryan James Robertson, in violation of city code.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said he spoke with the owner of 1018 S. Washington over the weekend, who said the problem had been addressed. Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said that city workers went by the house Monday morning and it was still in violation.
