ROBERT MAGOBET
The Chanute Hoots have flown away, but Katy Park will still be hosting Chanute High School and American Legion baseball.
With a slew of rumors swirling around Chanute about the Hoots, it has been confirmed that the MINK wood bat collegiate summer league baseball team, which was supposed to start games in late May at Katy Park, will now play in Clinton, Mo. The decision was relayed to team officials Feb. 28.
Ultimately, Chanute’s new team fell through because of several reasons.
Titus Bond of Funnin Hard Entertainment, an owner of the team, and the City of Chanute, signed a deal Oct. 24 giving the team a $5,000 lease to play at the historic Katy Stadium from May 20 to Aug. 7.
According to City Manager Jeff Cantrell and Director of Chanute Parks and Recreation Todd Newman, Bond was to use the rent money to install additional, permanent seating in the stadium.
“...They made some pretty tall promises,” Cantrell said. “And our position was if they deliver on 30 percent of what their promising, it’s better than nothing. ... But their deliverables, I thought, were probably a little bit north of what was reasonable.”
Funding lacking
Newman said they didn’t specifically tell the city officials if money issues or issues fixing up the stadium were reasons as to why Hoots didn’t fly high in Chanute.
“The only thing that they did mention was that it was lack of funding on their end,” Newman said. “How they funded Hoots was more or less through sponsorships. And at that time, they just didn’t have the funding to keep moving forward.”
The lack of money will mean the permanent seating, as of now, will not get done at Katy Stadium, Cantrell said.
“In the absence of that, we don’t have any capital planning that’s been adopted by the governing body that would support a revamp of the park,” he said.
Cantrell noted that Chanute accepted the termination of agreement on the basis that the city never received any proceeds from the deal. A separate pledge, however, was made by Orizon to reimburse the city for replacement of the scoreboard at Katy that was recently purchased by Chanute.
“I don’t believe that the termination of the MINK league will impact Orizon’s offer because their deal was tied to terms of the sale of 615 W. Cherry,” Cantrell said. “The city was skeptical of the deal in the first place, but was optimistic that it would deliver some small element of activity, even if partially successful.”
Still, Katy Park, for the most part, has been completely redone, boasting a new playground, tennis courts and a new pickle-ball court. As for the new scoreboard, the city ordered it a month ago, and it was eight to 10 weeks out for delivery. No other stadium improvements are scheduled.
Unrelated to the ballfields, Chanute plans on grubbing the waterway located directly east of Katy, which will result in some large equipment staged in that general area later in the summer.
But the ballpark itself will still be used for CHS’ baseball season as well as American Legion.
Would-be Hoots head coach Josh Merrill, who also is a first-year assistant baseball coach for the Neosho County Community College Panthers, said there was a lot that went into deciding the team wouldn’t be in Chanute, though he didn’t have anything to do with the decision-making process.
One issue was the scheduling between Hoots and American Legion since both would have been playing on the same turf. In November 2019, Bond said there wouldn’t be a conflict between the two schedules.
“Our American Legion does their scheduling at a later time than we do,” Bond previously said. “So basically, the Legion will be able to fill in out of 70 dates available, (and) we’re only going to play 24 of them. So there will be 46 days available for Legion to schedule in on.”
Another issue was sponsorships.
“We were sharing the same field. The Legion was selling sponsorships and we were selling sponsorships, and so the Legion, they obviously got the sponsorships from the past that they got, and so it almost turned into an ‘us versus them’ kind of thing when it should’ve been a collaboration I think,” Merrill said.
Another factor was that Chanute didn’t provide enough host families for collegiate players from across the nation to live. There were also fundraising and other issues.
What’s more, Clinton is able to provide access to a field, Wagoner Field, that doesn’t have an American Legion baseball team occupying it. Rather, only a youth team will be playing there.
“When you start looking at that, I think it made sense from a practical standpoint to say, ‘We don’t have to worry about scheduling, we don’t have to worry about an ‘us versus them,’ we’ll be the sole team,’” Merrill said.
Merrill will continue to coach NCCC as planned, all the while handling recruiting responsibilities for Clinton’s new collegiate wood bat team. But when the college season is over, he will trek to Clinton for a few months and maintain his position of head coach for that sole, MINK baseball team. All the players recruited across the nation will still be on the team, and those members will report March 25.
NCCC players Hunter Friederich and Chaseton Wylie, both of whom were to play for the Hoots, have decided not to journey to Clinton, while Connor Jeffers and Chase Curtis are undecided on the transition over the summer.
Missouri’s team will have a new team name after a fan participation contest.
Season ticket refunds?
But there is still business to tend to in Chanute in an effort to avoid a community quarrel, as many fans are eager to get their season ticket money back.
Bond was contacted directly multiple times for this story, but the MINK baseball team owner couldn’t be reached and did not return attempts to communicate.
MINK commissioner Ron Rodriguez, who had an official over-the-phone league meeting with Bond in late February about the matter, said he anticipated the money being rightfully returned.
“As far as I know, he’s working to get all that taken care of and refunded back from what I know, but I know his intent was to give it back, that was the conversation I had with him a couple weeks ago, or he brought it up in the conversation,” Rodriguez said. “He wanted to clean up his situation in Chanute before he moved on to Clinton.”
Rodriguez said Bond intended to refund Chanute residents as soon as possible and that he had given Bond a provisional status – an emergency move – to carry on to Clinton this year.
“We deemed that franchise to go to Chanute, so he could’ve said, ‘I’m not going to make it in Chanute, I’m going to move to Clinton. ...’ But the conversation about the move, he said he had to make sure he got his season ticket people, the box season tickets, refunded and any advertising that he sold refunded.”
While Rodriguez wasn’t entirely sure of a definitive timetable on when the refunds would happen, from the phone conversation with Bond he said, “From what I understood, that timeframe would be before the end of March.”
Also in the phone conversation, roughly eight days before the league meeting, Rodriguez said Chanute city officials backed out of Chanute’s Hoots using the field because American Legion teams needed to use it more than anticipated.
With all the variables that led to Hoots abandoning Chanute, monies still need to be returned. Rodriguez said action will be taken if baseball enthusiasts aren’t returned their hard-earned money.
“If we find out that we have some issues with him in the monies going to Chanute, I’m sure the league will get involved with it at that time. But as of right now, it’s between him and the parties in Chanute,” Rodriguez continued. “We basically moved forward, we had no issues moving backward. It’s his responsibility with what’s happened in Chanute. We’re moving on. We really haven’t thrown a pitch, set up anything in Chanute. We haven’t done anything. We had great plans for the City of Chanute. But it didn’t work out, and we’re very sorry for it. But we’re looking forward to Clinton and trying to make Clinton work as a franchise.”
