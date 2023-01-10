A former Chanute man reported missing by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been located.
Brien Shields, 55, was located in Eureka Monday and received a ride to Chanute, Capt. Daniel Paye with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said. Shields voluntarily left a residence in El Dorado on Jan. 4 and may have walked to Eureka.
