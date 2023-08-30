The city of Chanute is waiting to take action on lease agreements for the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and the Chanute Public Library following some adjustments to the documents.
City Manager Todd Newman said staff will change some wording on it and bring it back to commissioners.
The agreement term, in the lease, states it would last for 10 years. Newman proposed a change to that.
“So, first thing, a lot of conversation revolved around the sales tax. Lot of the upgrades, the maintenance, that sort of thing. So my recommendation would be to change it from a 10 year to a five year,” Newman said.
He said the city could even change it to one year and revisit it annually.
“But you at least need to get down to a five year, which would be aligned with the sales tax if it was approved in November,” Newman said.
“Depending on how that ballot question goes, and if it’s approved or denied, you would still have the joint building fund,” Newman added.
The question up in the air is whether voters will approve or deny that sales tax, Newman said. Voters in November will decide the fate of renewing a 0.25% sales tax question that would benefit economic development and infrastructure efforts in Chanute.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said the sales tax should not be tied to this agreement.
“It should only be tied to municipal buildings,” he said.
City Attorney David Brake agreed.
“Correct. … In theory that you’ve gotta decide which municipal buildings needs the money the most,” he said.
Chanute city commissioners Monday discussed this topic at their commission meeting. The HVAC system needs replacement at the museum and library building and exterior repairs are also planned. Mayor Jacob LaRue said he felt comfortable looking at the agreement again in September after staff made the appropriate changes.
“We’ll do that and bring it back,” Brake said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
—Heard city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.
—Heard from Jane Brophy, executive director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism, in requesting a work session for collaboration of the chamber, the city and tourism entities. The commission agreed to meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 before the regular city commission meeting that evening. Brophy said an agenda can be prepared ahead of time.
—Entered into executive session for the possible acquisition of real property. The commission was in closed session and then went back into another executive session. After the final session, the commission did not take any action.
—Approved a street closure for a neighborhood block party — with an expected 100 in attendance — planned for Sept. 17. Linda Ashley made the request to the city to temporarily close South Westview Drive from West 4th Street Circle south to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Westview Drive.
—Approved a request for a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for 6-7 p.m. Sept. 11. George Culberton of the American Legion Post 170 asked the city to temporarily block Walnut Street between Highland and Evergreen at the alley for the event.
—Approved the latest version of the Standard Traffic Ordinances, which is routine for the city. The League of Kansas Municipalities publishes it. The city adopts it every few years, officials said.
—Approved a request to exchange federal funds in the amount of $118,105.42.
—Approved a temporary closure from Glenda Bruner, board chair of the Chanute Art Gallery for a street closure for an event, “A Night with Edgar Allen Poe.” The closure is for Elm Street between the Depot building and the Chanute Art Gallery and Chamber of Commerce buildings for the event, which is planned for 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28.
—Approved resolutions declaring the following properties in violation of Chanute municipal codes: 1315 S. Highland; 1022 S. Forest; 221 W. Hickory; 616 N. Evergreen; 525 W. Olive; 12 S. Allen; and 617 W. Elm.
