Chanute USD 413’s overall rating remains green for the week beginning Jan. 18 although two of the five categories are red.
The two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (203 new cases) remains red and the two-week Neosho County positive case rate (178 positives out of 1,155 tests) – 15.41 percent – moved from orange to red.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained green at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom,.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (stable) moved from orange to yellow. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 43 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Jan. 2-Jan. 8, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 4 students and 2 staff; Royster Middle School, 0 students and 0 staff; Chanute Elementary School, 6 students and 3 staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 1 student and 0 staff; and Support Operations Center, 0. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is up from 93 to 111 – 15 at RMS, 33 at CHS, 45 at CES, and 2 at LELC, and 16 staff. Confirmed current cases are 8 staff and 15 students. Close contact total is 38, up from 24, with 15 at RMS, 17 at CES, 11 at CHS, 1 at LELC, and 5 staff.
The spectator policy remains at Phase 2:
• Up to two parents/guardians per participant’s family at the Sports Complex, CHS gyms, RMS gym and CHS auditorium.
In her summary, CES Counselor Chelsea Kropp said Nurse Kathy Martin reported the positive COVID numbers were still “concerning,” however, there are more hospital beds available.
“Our local hospital said they have been able to transfer patients out easier recently. Our hospital is ‘holding steady’ right now and doing well. We have hopefully reached the peak from Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, so things are settling down.”
Teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff are included in Tier 2 of vaccinations outlined by the governor. It is estimated they may be given by the end of the month.
The next Gating Criteria meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
