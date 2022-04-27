Tribune staff
Three Chanute natives have been labeled heroes of prose by the local Heroes Way committee. On Saturday at 1 pm, a plaque will be dedicated along Heroes Way north of Main and the Santa Fe tracks to Esther Clark Hill, Nora B. Cunningham and Mary Haufle Carpenter. The three nationally-known poets put Chanute on the map in the early- to mid-1900s, said Elinor Whaley, a committee member.
Hill, born in 1776 near Shaw, assisted in the advancement of poetry.
Cunningham, born in 1887 along the Big Creek in Neosho County, was considered the voice on the validity of a poem.
Carpenter, born in 1879, was a prolific writer.
“Chanute became a center for literacy excellence and was acknowledged as the birthplace of the leading poetry,” said Whaley.
Esther Clark Hill
1876-1932
In 1907, Hill wrote “The Call of Kansas,” which became a legend in the literary community. Other works included “The Heart’s Desire,” “The Little Girl with the Taffy-Colored Hair” and “The Kansas I Knew.”
She wrote for The Coffeyville Journal, The Lawrence Journal and the Kansas City Star. Hill published three volumes of poetry.
Nora B. Cunningham
1887-1975
Cunningham started writing poems at an early age and wrote “Superiority” as a member of the Kansas City Quill Club. She was published in the Christian Science Monitor, the Milwaukee Journal, the New York Times, the New York Sun, the Kansas City Star, and others during 55 years of writing. Her book “NBC” was a best-seller.
Mary Haufle Carpenter
1879-1948
Carpenter penned “The Kansas Meadowlark” in 1922 and it was published in many national literary magazines. Spending most of her life in Chanute, she began writing poetry at the age of 45. In five years, she had written 200 poems and 100 were printed in newspapers and magazines. She often prefaced a poem with the circumstances that promoted it. Her biography was in “Who’s Who in America” in 1948.
