MATT RESNICK
The pandemic times are a-changin’ for USD 413.
With COVID-19 cases in steep decline nationwide, USD 413 has transitioned to its most relaxed protocols of the school year. After the most recent Gating Committee meeting Feb. 23, the district announced it was moving to its “Green” mask-optional protocol.
The district had previously been in its strictest protocol for multiple weeks, as cases peaked to all-time highs. After recently tweaking the color-coded system, Green denotes that there are 12 or fewer cases districtwide, equaling 0.5 percent or less of the total student/staff population. The district currently lists three confirmed student cases — one each at Chanute High School, Royster Middle School and Chanute Elementary School.
The only time masks will now be required on school premises is in congregate settings of 50 or more people. This does not apply to activities outside of regular school hours. Visitors during the school day are also required to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Additionally, due to a federal guideline shift announced by the Centers for Disease Control on Feb. 25, USD 413 has lifted masking requirements for school buses and vans. The district made both new protocols effective Feb. 28, but has yet to make a formal announcement on the transportation policy change.
“I think it just reflects the changing landscape of the situation,” said USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams. “We’re in a (much) better situation than we were eight months ago when the federal government enacted (busing protocols), because we started the school year with that.”
Adams was hopeful at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year that the pandemic was nearing an end, as the district opted to drop its masking protocols the Monday after graduation. With the arrival of the delta variant later in the summer, optimism on that front faded.
“My hope is that we’ve found a way in society to really live with this, cope with it, so we can get away from the constant back and forth on protocols,” he said.
Adams indicated that the loosened protocols will ultimately prove beneficial for students.
“Generally speaking, most people are worn out from the situation,” he said. “We’re going on two years once we hit spring break. They’re worn out on social distancing and missing out on things being canceled. So I think it will be warmly welcomed.”
USD 413 Communications Director Jared Wheeler said he’s still ironing out details of the busing protocol announcement, and it’s only a matter of getting the right people in the room for that discussion.
“I haven’t had a chance to sit down with our transportation director yet and talk about how that’s going to be rolled out,” he said.
Wheeler said he believes that USD 413 Transportation Director Dan Mitchell has communicated the updated policy to the district’s nearly three dozen regular and substitute bus drivers and monitors.
“So as we’ve done in the past, we’re following the best practices that health and government organizations have presented us with,” he said.
Gating Committee
status
The district’s Gating Committee will no longer have regular meetings. Made up of administrators and local health officials, the Gating Committee has played a pivotal role in determining the district’s COVID-19 policies, and has been meeting on a weekly basis since early September.
“We ended the Gating (Committee) meetings, really,” Adams told The Tribune.
The committee last met Feb. 23, but will only meet on an as-needed basis going forward.
“Unless they’re needed, we’re not going to have them,” Adams said.
The move was a consensus decision by the entirety of the committee.
“That includes persons from the school district, Neosho Regional Memorial Medical Center and from the (Neosho County) Health Department,” Wheeler said, adding that he thinks local pharmacist Nicholas Galemore was also part of that decision-making process.
A vote was not taken, but there was no dissenting discussion about ceasing the regular weekly meetings.
“I can speak for everyone and say there was no one opposed to (switching) the committee to an as-needed basis,” Wheeler said. “Everyone agreed, if there was a necessity, every participant was willing to (again) engage.”
