A plaque honoring Johnny Litchenburg on Heroes Way will be dedicated 11 am Saturday.The family moved to Chanute in 1971 and Johnny designed for and worked with Bud Ross at Kustom Electronics.
In Chanute, he also designed the centennial emblem, a city mural, taught at NCCC and built the Chanute Glider that was displayed at the Smithsonian.
Other talents, just part of so many, was as an artist and jewelry designer.
Johnny Lee (Pitchlynn) Litchenburg was born in Caddo, Okla., Bogy Depot, i n October 1924. He died July 18, 2017.
The Heroes Way Committee will have a handout that day with a short bio of Litchenburg.
After the dedication, the original Litchenburg mural has been located and will be on display , as well as the glider at the Chanute HIstorical Museum, 0 E. Elm. Heroes Way is located on the path north of the tracks on Main Street.
