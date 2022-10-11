A plaque honoring Johnny Litchenburg on Heroes Way will be dedicated 11 am Saturday.The family moved to Chanute in 1971 and Johnny designed for and worked with Bud Ross at Kustom Electronics. 

In Chanute, he also designed the centennial emblem, a city mural, taught at NCCC and built the Chanute Glider that was displayed at the Smithsonian.

