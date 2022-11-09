Matt Resnick
The public forum portion of Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting devolved into a barrage of insults aimed at board members and administrators.
With the topic solely focused on the district’s ongoing transgender restroom controversy, six citizens took to the lectern to publicly air their grievances. While reciting scripture, Chanute citizen Owen Higgins likened the board members to “cowards and snakes” for perceived inaction. Former district music teacher Russ Vallier implied that Superintendent Kellen Adams was akin to the emperor with no clothes. With an animated audience serving as a cheering section for the speakers, hostility flowed throughout the 30-plus minute public forum.
Adams told The Tribune that he was displeased with the lack of civility displayed at the meeting.
“I really want our community to be able to treat each other in a very civil, professional manner,” he said. “That’s important, because young people are watching how we treat each other.”
Adams added that he’s able to take the criticism in stride, but board members did not deserve to have animosity leveled at them.
“I’m the figurehead for the district. It’s not unfamiliar territory for me,” Adams said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the board because this is an elected position (and) the salary is a meal every now and then. To be called those names and have to hear those sharp words – just for what they believe is best for our community – to be treated that way, I don’t think is fair to them.”
Citizen Sam Smeed opened the forum with a critique of a Nov. 2 Tribune article in which Superintendent Kellen Adams stated that the district made the correct decision by not altering or creating policy that could be construed as discriminatory toward transgender students.
Smeed drew attention to a portion of the article that read there was “outrage by a small minority of citizens in attendance at the September and October BOE meetings.”
“Let me tell you why more people aren’t in attendance (tonight),” Smeed said. “One, there’s a lot of sporting events going on.”
Smeed claimed that the line he referenced has caused much workplace upheaval.
“People on the other side of us, they’re calling our places of employment, trying to get us fired,” he said, noting that he’s an investment advisor.
“They’re finding us on social media and getting groups to come in and say hateful things to us. They’re threatening us.”
Smeed then issued a thinly-veiled threat to board members.
“Our group is very big. You’ll find that out next November when we can take some of the board positions,” he said. “That’s why, if The Tribune is going to continue to call us a small minority of people, I would at least make sure you have the facts straight before reporting them. Your twisting of the words is causing threats to come to our people.”
Smeed accused Adams of holding a “dog and pony show” while delivering the findings of his investigation to board members last month.
Questionable info
Smeed also attempted to reference the Gardner-Edgerton USD 231 BOE decision Monday night to ban transgender students from their preferred restrooms and from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.
While Smeed initially mentioned USD 231, multiple times he attributed the school’s location to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and never actually mentioned Gardner-Edgerton.
“This (policy) was adopted from Lee’s Summit. It was challenged in court and it was upheld,” Smeed said of the incorrect school district and state.
Since the USD 231 vote had just taken place in real time during the USD 413 meeting, there had yet to be any formal legal action. Smeed also noted the district had “been doing this since August.”
The most recent similar case heard by Missouri courts intially ruled in favor of a transgender plaintiff in the Blue Springs school district, a detail Adams made a point to inform the board of last month.
The Blue Springs school district was found to have discriminated against the student. The district lost the case and the former student was awarded $4 million in damages. That judgement was later tossed by a circruit court judge.
As far as Gardner-Edgerton, students from the school previously staged a walk-out in protest of the board’s 5-2 decision.
“(Smeed) incorrectly referenced (Lee’s Summit),” Adams said after the meeting.
Smeed continued to trumpet his research pertaining to the incorrect school district.
“I mean, this took us 15 minutes to figure out,” Smeed said of himself and a friend who joined forces for the research. “What are we paying the (district) legal counsel for? We keep talking about money. A Google search and two phone calls — we got it right here, and it’s going to be passed tonight.”
Adams, however, informed the board in October that creating policy in relation to the transgender issue could run afoul of Title IX guidelines and cost the district millions in federal funding.
Smeed also called Adams’ integrity into question.
“I don’t know when you’re just going to be honest with the group and give us the real reason why you’re afraid to make these decisions,” he said. “Because obviously there are boards out there that are doing it.”
Emperor with no clothes
Vallier used an old story for comparison with Adams.
“Nobody would confess that he couldn’t see anything,” Vallier said. “For that would prove him either unfit for his position or stupid — a fool. No costume the emperor had worn before was ever such a complete success. But he hasn’t got anything on, one of the children explained.”
During an executive session, Vallier confirmed with The Tribune that the parable was directed at Adams.
Also during his speech, Vallier took a shot at the transgender community, while discussing pending litigation related to the Biden administration’s guidance on the topic.
“Decency and free speech are regularly and systematically bullied into silence and submission by the trans community,” Vallier said. “What sort of arrogance convinced us that we had the answers to this issue? I would submit to you that this issue is way above our public school pay-grade.”
Vallier ended by telling the board he was committed to placing $2,000 in an escrow account for future litigation purposes.
“To cover any lawsuit brought on by politicians against 413,” he said, “or to be used by a father and mother whose daughter has problems or is sexually assaulted in one of our classrooms as a result of this lack of policy.”
Vallier added that the figure he pledged calculates to 40 days of substitute bus driving pay.
Patron Josh Dent continued the railing against Adams and the board.
“I’ve heard the slogan of USD 413 about safety and putting students first,” Dent said. “But the actions taken by this board, by the superintendent regarding the removal of safety and privacy of something so basic as a bathroom, does not in my opinion put the students first.”
Dent further disparaged the board.
“In fact, in my opinion, it shows no integrity, no virtue, and no courage,” he said. “It shows that ‘Students First’ only applies if there are no repercussions and no political pushback.”
Despite the harsh words, Dent said he still believes that board members want what’s best for students, but said that the board needed to make the “righteous choice” and do what’s right.
“The answer is surprisingly simple,” he said. “It’s to enforce the boys to use their bathroom, and the girls can use theirs.
Love is a wild thing
Citizen Derek Waggoner spoke once again Monday evening. Waggoner has posted on his personal Facebook page that he’s involved with plans to challenge USD 413’s decision in court and that “we have secured council from a major law firm in Georgia.”
Upon stepping to the podium, Waggoner told board members that he had nothing but love for them.
“I want to say to Cassie and Ross, and Scott, and Brad, Kellen, Heather, Jeff — thank you,” he said. “This is tough; nobody wants to be in this position.
“But yet, you’re still sitting here tonight and we do appreciate that and love you.”
Waggoner then took aim at the media, noting his difference of opinion with a Tribune article.
“I want to be clear tonight that nobody here is seeking to root out the transgender population, as our newspaper has said. Not a single person here wants to exclude any child that’s a human being,” he said. “Above all else, we are here tonight out of love. We’re not here asking you to identify or treat any of your students differently than the rest of the kids.”
Despite the threat of litigation against the board, Waggoner indicated that he wants to see the district be inclusive as opposed to exclusive toward transgender students.
“To the contrary, we’re trying hard to include them, but that’s not what they want,” Waggoner said. “We’ve made reasonable accommodations and requests, but they’ve refused. Instead, they demand we change their names, address them with alternative pronouns, accept that they can be different genders (and) that those genders can change according to their feelings, and that they can choose what restroom is best for them.”
Waggoner then questioned transgender students’ “foundation.”
“Where’s the truth? It’s not science or faith, so what is it? Is it a feeling?” he asked. “In any format, allowing a child the right to physically invade an opposite-sex child’s personal and private space based on a feeling is not acceptable.”
Waggoner again noted that he was not aiming to exclude transgender students.
“Or root anybody out,” he said. “We’re simply asking you to set some boundaries, and those boundaries can be set out of love.”
Waggoner closed by imploring the board to pen new policy.
“Write a policy that allows our women to flourish in their own sports,” he said. “Write a policy that protects all of our children during their most private and intimate times.”
