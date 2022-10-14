Treasurer

Neosho County Treasurer Sydney Ball delivers a report during Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

ERIE – A plethora of excess funds containing idle cash balances took center stage at Tuesday's Neosho County Commission meeting.

A tension-filled exchange unfolded midway through an update from County Treasurer Sydney Ball. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen requested in August that Ball compile a list of those funds needing to be addressed. The issue was first broached when citizen Shirley Estrada scolded commissioners over the excess funds in August.

