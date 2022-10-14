ERIE – A plethora of excess funds containing idle cash balances took center stage at Tuesday's Neosho County Commission meeting.
A tension-filled exchange unfolded midway through an update from County Treasurer Sydney Ball. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen requested in August that Ball compile a list of those funds needing to be addressed. The issue was first broached when citizen Shirley Estrada scolded commissioners over the excess funds in August.
While apprising commissioners of a status update Tuesday, Klaassen pressed for answers about the COVID-19-related SPARKS/CARES fund. It has a remaining balance of $4,302, but the deadline for full disbursement was Dec. 31, 2021.
Roughly 30 funds have had little to no activity over the past 18 months. Examples include a Bond Interest fund containing 48 cents, and $31.40 in an Inheritance Tax fund. Funds with larger balances include Health Savings ($7,378) and the Flexible Spending Account ($6,506). Klaassen previously acknowledged that the county's most recent quarterly filing was bloated, with approximately 120 funds totaling $18.8 million.
While Klaassen sought clarity from Ball, she also quizzed Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp.
"How are we going to get that closed out?" Klaassen asked.
"I don't know how much is in there," Kent-Culp replied.
Klaassen was irritated by Kent-Culp's response. Kent-Culp had been charged by commissioners in 2021 with being the county's point-person for overseeing the SPARKS/CARES fund. The county also hired an outside firm to help. Klaassen also previously asked Kent-Culp and Ball to work together toward a swift resolution.
"Well, I can tell you right here," Klaassen said, confirming the quarterly filing that was first published in The Tribune on Aug. 6. "At the end of last year, there was an adjustment and money was put back in (the account). I believe part of it was set aside to pay for our audit and it was never taken out of those funds."
Ball said she researched the matter and found that the audit bill was in the $3,500 range that should have been paid for with SPARKS funds.
Ball noted that further research needed to be done to determine from what account it came and potential reimbursement.
"As far as what to do with that money, I suppose we would just need to reach out and see if it needs to be returned (to the state) or if it's ours to absorb," Ball said.
Kent-Culp indicated that she recalled making adjustments that could account for the discrepancy, but ultimately was unsure.
"I know we had done adjustments at the end, when we had some funds we had to adjust on some things — over on one thing and not enough on the other," she said. "Reimbursements for the Sheriff's Department for payroll, and we had adjusted that."
Kent-Culp told commissioners that she did not know why the amount rose to $4,300, as she last recalled it being in the $600 range.
"I have no idea where that money adjusted from," she said.
Kent-Culp's memory of the events seemed to be further jogged, as she noted an agreement that her department had with commissioners regarding use of SPARKS funds.
"I know before, we had tons of (SPARKS money) left over, and we were just going to redistribute those back to the Sheriff's Office," she said. "I think that was what the agreement was — if we had some (SPARKS) funds left over (after) we paid for the audit, which we didn't know what the price was, it would go back to the Sheriff's Department, because we didn't fill payroll."
It was allowable for SPARKS money to be earmarked for frontline workers. Ball added that Kent-Culp's theory is easily verifiable.
"So if that's the case, we just need to confirm that the audit bill was paid from another fund. Then we can transfer from SPARKS to that fund and do a reimbursement for payroll," she said.
Klaassen was nonplussed.
"We're almost a year into this the last time this fund was looked at. I don't know if the two of you are going to get together or are you going to handle it?" Klaassen asked Ball. "I guess I just want to know, by the end of October is this going to be cleared out when we get our financials, or is it going to be November? Or are we waiting for (Auditor) Rodney (Burns) to make adjustments?"
Ball reiterated that she may be able to clear up the matter with ease. She also noted that Kent-Culp had previously approached her about the issue.
"I've got (the bill) in emails between Melanie and I when we were looking into it, and I will pull that back up," she said. "We'll just track down the billing from the clerk's office, and then if that's the case, we can present a transfer for that, and (Kent-Culp) can help me with the payroll scenario with the Sheriff's Department, wherever that was from, and clear that up. As long as we have the paperwork, it could be by the end of October."
Ball told The Tribune that she has previously worked with Kent-Culp to clear up the matter.
"Then we were going to proceed to see if that money was going to stay with the county or if it needed to be returned," she said.
Klaassen appeared displeased.
"Even if it's the end of November, it's just good to know when to expect it. Because I've been expecting it all year," she said.
Klaassen confirmed with The Tribune on Thursday that she was unhappy with the lack of answers.
"They need to get together and resolve this. I guess I'm disappointed that this continues, because it seems to happen on a regular basis at the county," she said. "The county gets left with a small amount and the (funds) just aren't taken care of. So that irritates me."
Klaassen was also not thrilled with Kent-Culp.
"I feel like Melanie should finish the project," Klaassen said. "If she's not going to, she should tell us (she's) done with the project, someone else needs to finish. Tell us that. She hasn't done that, yet it's gone on since the first of the year and nothing has changed. There's just a little frustration in that no one seems to care."
ANOTHER FUND
Klaassen also inquired about the county's Microloan fund, which holds a balance of $5,275.
"You said there was one more company paying on those? Is that complete now?" Klaassen asked Ball.
Ball said the nature of the balance involves a past microloan distributed long ago, and primarily consists of accrued interest.
"It's with the Erie Record," she said. "He has one payment left, it's very small. If he will make the payment, it will be done and over with."
"But there's still funds, is there not, in that account?" Klaassen asked.
Ball said there is very little by the way of funds in that account.
"We used up all of that and forgave those microloans. The only thing left is interest and what's coming in from his payments," Ball said.
Klaassen asked if the remaining balance was the county's money.
"No, not to use freely," Ball said. "It's from the (Kansas) Department of Commerce and we would have to give it back to them if we're not going to use it for another microloan situation. So if we're done with that, we need to get with the Department of Commerce and give them a balance and return that."
Ball added that she's required to report to the Department of Commerce every six months. She also mentioned that an additional 30 or so of the excess funds are being cleaned up via audit adjustments.
"Those funds won't go away, but will go back to zero so we won't have to report them every time," she said. "Some of those are those delinquent tax funds, where the distributions are going into them and then being moved out yearly.
DELINQUENT TAXES
Ball provided commissioners with an overview of delinquent tax collection efforts. She said that 2.96% have gone uncollected for 2021. Ball also noted that a list of delinquent personal property taxes will run three times The Tribune.
"We're looking to collect more from that (publication), so hopefully that number will go down," she said, adding that the 2.96% figure was relatively good compared to the same period in 2020.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said that he reached out to Kelly Law Office LLP, who specializes in delinquent tax collections.
"They sent a proposal to me this week to help clear up all the delinquent sales from 2019 and back to 2014," he said. "Currently, in that tax-range from 2014 to '18, there is ($2.1) million outstanding delinquent tax dollars."
"Let's get it done," Klaassen said.
Galemore noted that the law firm only serves a handful of counties and they are more than willing to meet with commissioners.
"These are only the dollar figures for what we can go after, not counting '19, '20 and '21," Galemore said.
He suggested retaining Kelly Law Office for the long-haul, and Ball agreed.
"We know how it goes for it to be a side project. That's how we got in this situation," she said.
Klaassen was more cautious.
"We should make this motion to get us current, but see how it goes. Then if we want to engage (them) again for the next round, let's make that a separate proposal," she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved hiring the law firm to get the county current on delinquent taxes. Galemore estimates the cost to be at least $100,000 for the firm's services.
As far as actual sales tax collections, Ball said that the number is slightly higher than the same time a year prior. A combined amount of $502,481 has been collected from local retailers, ambulance and Shaw/Elk Road.
"The construction with (US) 169 has added a lot of traffic and extra bodies in the county," Klaassen said. "We've had the wind farm, we've had things going on. It makes a difference."
