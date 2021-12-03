GREG LOWER
Every year for more than a decade, volunteers have lit up Katy Park from Thanksgiving to New Year Day with lighted decorations.
They would like to recruit a younger generation to carry on the tradition.
Volunteer Ron Hurt said most active members with Chanute’s Christmas in the Park are in their 50s, 60s and 70s. The youngest is in the mid-40s.
“That’s just one individual,” he said. Hurt is 75 and said a couple are four or five months younger than he.
He started volunteering about 10 years ago when the project was in its third year. It once was the Christmas Card Lane on Main, then moved into the park with plywood sheets painted like cards and lights strung on tomato cages.
“It has done nothing but grow every year since then,” he said. “It brings people into Chanute. It adds something to the holiday.”
Christmas in the Park became a 501(c)3 organization in its fifth year, and now involves up to a half million lights on up to five miles of wires.
Volunteers started in July to test, repair and replace lights and displays. Six to eight volunteers show up every Tuesday, and they begin setting up the first week of November. It usually takes three weekends to set up.
“God did bless us with help this year in putting stuff in the park,” Hurt said. Members of the Neosho County Community College baseball team and the Chanute High School FFA chapter came out to help.
“The display wouldn’t be what it is” without them, Hurt said. The city of Chanute also provides a couple of workers to string lights in the living trees.
City workers also take down the lights the first week in January. It usually takes a full Saturday after the display to take everything down.
“If we have enough help,” Hurt said. “You have to be very, very careful with the whole display.”
The organization also pays for all the electricity bill. Hurt said in the days of incandescent bulbs, the bill ran $800 to $900, but last year was just $300 for the LED lights.
The cost varies depending on the length of the season. The changing calendar can provide as much as an extra week between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, and if the holiday falls on a Saturday as it does this year, the city does not turn off the electricity until the following Monday.
The display is supported by business and individual donations. Some provide in-kind services or supplies. Contributions of more than $150 are considered Silver-level donors, those over $250 are Gold and those above $500 are Platinum level.
“There are a lot of great businesses in Chanute that support us,” Hurt said.
At the end of the season, the light strings are carefully rolled into a ball with the socket end inside and the plug on the outside. That way they can be tested without completely undoing the string. If two to three feet of lights are out, the whole string must be replaced because LED lights are not easy to replace individually.
Hurt said they typically replace 2,000 to 3,000 lights per year. This year did not have as many bulbs available for replacement.
“We were able to come up with enough,” he said, but there were two displays that couldn’t go in because there either were not enough lights or not enough volunteers to refurbish them.
“We simply ran out of time,” Hurt said.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the project may call Martha McCoy at (620) 212-3579.
