GREG LOWER
Members of the Chanute Recreation Commission and the Parks Advisory Board met with the city manager and a city commissioner Wednesday evening to discuss the ballfield agreement.
After the work session, the CRC approved a proposed amendment to the facility agreement. Both discussions focused ma inly on the ballfields being renovated at Santa Fe Park.
Two of the park’s ballfields have been renovated and two more are under construction, with all four to have artificial turf. The park will also have three dirt-field diamonds.
Plans call for the dirt fields to be renovated while remaining a dirt surface, but the scorekeepers’ boxes need immediate work. CRC members questioned whether they could make the expense of the repairs if the city would take them over later.
One current hitch in the agreement is with scheduling between the two entities. Groups that now want to rent the fields to practice must rent some from the city and some from the CRC, which rents them from the city for Mondays through Thursdays.
The CRC mainly uses the dirt fields, but does some preparation work on the turf fields.
In the earliest discussion about renovating the fields, City Manager Todd Newman said that the city, CRC and the Chanute school district would have evenly divided the $1.5 million cost of the whole complex.
Instead, the city will spend $1.2 million, the school district will contribute $450,000 for the turf, and the CRC pays $10,000 a year for five years.
At the March meeting, the CRC reviewed expenses and revenue from last year’s post-COVID-19 softball and baseball season. The program broke even, excluding the CRC’s rent to the city, and CRC Director Monica Colborn said the rent could cause the organization to increase its fees above what families could pay.
Colborn would also like to start a scholarship program for low-income participants, she said.
Newman questioned who would maintain the ballfield at Katy Park under the agreement. The Katy diamond is too big for youth sports, Colborn said, and participants agreed that the city could take over Katy, pending city commission approval.
The proposed agreement amendment also began with a 10-year term, which participants agreed to drop to three years.
The current agreement expires at the end of May, but the two sides cannot make changes unless one notifies the other 90 days in advance, or they both agree.
In the CRC business meeting, board members appointed Chad Graham to replace Phil Jacobs as board member at large.
Jacobs resigned effective March 15. Two CRC board members are appointed by the city and two by the school district.
When researching Jacobs’ replacement, Colborn said they discovered the term of board member Betsy Olson actually expired at the end of December. Graham and Olson were the only applicants for the two vacancies, and the Chanute school board approved Olson’s reappointment earlier this month.
