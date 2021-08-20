MATT RESNICK
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly aimed criticism at school districts that have implemented mask-optional mandates for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Kelly’s remarks came during a press conference at a Johnson County hospital Friday afternoon. She was on hand to address the emerging hospital and ICU-capacity crisis in the state, as well as concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
USD 413 is one district on the list that Kelly singled out. District Superintendent Kellen Adams initially opted for a mask-mandatory mandate for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Despite the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant, he then abruptly and unilaterally reversed course, and opted for a mask-optional measure.
Adams previously told The Tribune that his administrative team was advised by Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr to switch to masks being optional, despite the fact that Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks sits on the Board of Education. A vote on the measure, however, was taken out of the board’s hands.
“Many school boards facing pressures from forces near and far chose to make masks optional for students and faculty,” Kelly said during the press briefing.
In an interview with The Tribune on Thursday, Adams denied rumors that he was pressured by USD 413 staff to switch to a mask-optional mandate.
“I have honestly not experienced that,” he said, also noting that he is not aware of any district teachers who have “expressed a threat to resign.”
Kelly said that current evidence “unequivocally proves that record numbers of children are catching the virus, being hospitalized — and tragically, even dying of COVID.”
Kelly noted that South Carolina’s largest school district returned to a virtual learning format after 168 students and staff were infected with the virus. Those numbers, however, are dwarfed by Mississippi’s mass infection rate.
“In Mississippi, it was 1,000 students and 300 teachers in less than two weeks,” she said. “And this week, children in Mississippi and Virginia died from complications of the virus.”
Kelly added that child infections are preventable in schools “if we work together, and if we listen to the doctors.”
While the ship has already sailed on the front in the near-term for USD 413, Kelly indicated that it’s not too late for school districts to opt for a mask mandatory measure.
“I urge every school board across Kansas that hasn’t already to implement mask requirements in their schools,” she said. “Until the vaccine is approved for children under 12, masks can prevent students from quarantine — from getting very sick and dying from COVID-19.”
Kelly pointed out that students had previously returned to the classroom after adhering to public health guidance.
“By wearing masks, by getting vaccinated,” she said, “we’ll keep them there, keep them safe by continuing to do exactly those things.”
Shawnee County on Thursday declared a state of emergency, citing dwindling hospital resources in the midst of rising infection rates.
“The situation in Kansas is cause for real concern,” Kelly said. “Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations of Kansans of all ages have risen exponentially. It shouldn’t be like this. But COVID-19 infections are more rampant today than before the vaccine was available.”
Kelly said it was unsurprising that virtually all patients admitted to ICUs with COVID-19-related issues are unvaccinated.
“Our healthcare system is being stretched to the max,” she said. “Our counties are running low on resources to fight the virus.”
She also touched on Shawnee County’s state of emergency declaration.
“Officials there don’t have the resources they need to control the spread,” she said. “I expect that other counties are feeling the exact same pressure, as are hospitals.”
ICU capacities are 100 percent maxed out at six of the largest Kansas hospitals, she said.
“Two-thirds of the beds at those ICUs are filled with COVID-19 patients,” she said. “Other hospitals across Kansas are perilously close to maximum capacity.”
Kelly learned Thursday night that more COVID-19 patients had been admitted to hospitals “than on any other day since day since the pandemic invaded Kansas.”
“These patients are younger and they’re sicker than those infected pre-vaccine, availability,” she said.
Despite the grim outlook, Kelly said that the state is not at the point of no return.
“Armed with the COVID-19 vaccine, we can stop the delta variant before it overwhelms our state,” she said. “I know that’s what every Kansan wants. And they want to see an end to this pandemic; I do as well.”
Kelly said those who received their vaccination and followed public health protocols are being asked to sacrifice even more because of those who have not.
“I understand your frustration, I understand your anger,” she said.
Kelly also addressed the “trepidation” surrounding the vaccine for some.
“I want to be clear, much of this uncertainty is caused by blatantly false information,” she said. “This misinformation has caused preventable sickness and preventable death.”
Kelly added that the vaccine is more effective and lasts longer than any natural immunity. Another theme touched on during the briefing was the efficacy of the vaccine as it pertains to pregnancy.
“The campaign of misinformation is not limited to Facebook,” she said. “There are people in positions of leadership, who hold influence, who have used COVID and politics to divide us.”
Kelly said the actions of those weaponizing COVID-19 misinformation are hurting those with pre-existing conditions, as well as local businesses that lose revenue. She also mentioned educators and hospital staff.
“Your actions are hurting our teachers, who have to risk their safety every because their students are not wearing masks,” she said. “And you hurt our healthcare workers. They are exhausted, they are disheartened. But they remain on the frontlines every day to treat increasing numbers of critical, preventable COVID-19 cases.
“I implore unvaccinated Kansans to think about these doctors and nurses, your neighbors, friends, children and teachers.”
