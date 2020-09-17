ERIC SPRUILL
After receiving word Thursday that another student at Chanute High School tested positive for COVID-19, Chanute USD 413 decided it was best to cancel its next two varsity football games. The latest positive case resulted in another 16 additional students being quarantined.
However, the Homecoming coronation will continue as planned at 6:30 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
“This one positive resulted in a total of 17 (including the positive case) people being quarantined and having to miss school,” Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said. “This is not something we take lightly. The decision to cancel the football games was not an easy decision.”
Chanute now has a total of 41 students in quarantine, as well as five staff members.
Jefferson West, who was supposed to be CHS’ next football opponent this Friday, broke the news about the cancellation of its contest on Twitter earlier in the afternoon Thursday.
Many parents and fans were left wondering if the school would make up its Homecoming game.
Assistant Superintendent and Interim CHS Principal Matt Koester said the Homecoming coronation will go on as planned.
“We just want to reassure the public that we will still be having the Homecoming coronation as we originally planned. It just will not be followed by a football game,” Koester said. There will also be no dance.
Adams said the school is committed to playing the remaining football games on the schedule.
“We are currently entertaining every option in regards to the rest of the season. For me to say it absolutely will happen, unfortunately I can’t do that at this time. I don’t know what the future holds,” he said.
CHS has had three positive cases confirmed by the Neosho County Health Department this week, while Royster Middle School has had one. The district also had a staff member at CHS test positive earlier in the week, which resulted in another four staff members being quarantined, and a second staff member at Chanute Elementary testing positive this week did not lead to any additional quarantines. On Thursday morning, the Neosho County Health Department reported 20 active COVID-19 cases with 70 persons in quarantine. The overall total for the county was 161.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.