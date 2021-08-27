GREG LOWER
When Chanute photographer Gary Fail sets a little girl in front of his camera for her portrait, he has to be careful to get her name right.
It is time for school pictures, and Fail sometimes accidently calls his subjects by their mothers’ names.
Fail is taking photos this year of the children – and sometimes the grandchildren – of students he has taken before. That is what he said he has been told, but he cannot pin it down exactly.
“Not that we keep track of that kind of stuff very accurately,” he said.
He currently takes photos at 12 to 13 schools in five districts, roughly 3,200 underclass portraits and 500 athletic portraits. He thinks that for about 60 percent of the students, he took portraits of one or both of their parents. Many of the seniors also are second-generation customers.
Fail has downsized Total Image, the business he started in 1976, but plans to stay active.
“I like my job,” he said, and he likes the schools. “I like the kids.”
He began providing services to schools in 1979 and 1980.
“It didn’t start all at once,” Fail said.
At that time, many schools turned to large chain companies for photography and it was out of the ordinary for local photographers to do portraits.
“It still is in many places,” Fail said.
Decades ago, photographer Doyle McKinney with the local Johnson Studio location did many of the school photos when Fail began doing sports in 1980-81. In 1985, Fail began shooting photos at elementary schools, while McKinney photographed Royster Middle School and the high school.
Fail said they were competitors, but had mutual respect.
“He encouraged me to do my best,” Fail said, adding that he stepped in when McKinney retired in 1989.
Photography underwent a major change when digital technology took over from chemical emulsion on film in cameras. Fail said he went digital in the late 1990s and began taking senior photos digitally in 2003 and 2004. He switched to digital photography for other photos the next year.
“I pretty much immediately quit the film,” he said.
It took five to six years for digital technology to catch up to the quality of film.
“Digital is doing everything and more than film ever did,” Fail said. “I wouldn’t go back to film.”
He said technology has made it easier for photographers.
“The darkroom skill is now a light-room skill,” Fail said, but he admitted he prefers older software.
Fail said he does about 40 percent of the business he once did, but he misses Main Street, where his studio was previously located. He said he has countless loyal customers.
“We have been blessed,” he said. “What a privilege it is.”
He said the Chanute school district has stuck by them.
“We owe them a debt of gratitude,” Fail said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.