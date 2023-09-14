After discussion and two failed motions, the Chanute City Commission unanimously approved sending a 14-day notice to the Martin and Osa Johnson Museum and Chanute Public Library regarding new lease agreements and signing them. After the 14 days, it is on the two entities for them to decide what they want to do, said Commissioner Kevin Berthot.
The two parties are instructed to sign the contract within that time period.
Berthot said he did not want to see either of these entities vacate their buildings because of their importance to the city of Chanute. Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild agreed.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said he wanted to speed up this process and take action on this item. He didn’t want to wait on the museum or library anymore.
“The only reason this came up is because they don’t want to pay for the HVAC system,” Chaney said.
The library and the museum boards have not met yet following Monday’s meeting.
“I’m sorry to see things go this way, as I felt that we have been working at a good pace with the city and museum over this past year,” said Jeana Lawrence, director of the Chanute Public Library. “However, I am hopeful that we can still find a solution for the HVAC. The library provides many great resources and programs to our community. Ultimately, our board will meet and discuss what is best for the library on moving forward.”
In other business, commissioners:
—Heard from Chanute resident Cindy Morrison. She said the decision to eliminate city property taxes was premature because of ongoing city projects, such as the fiber project and installing smart utility meters.
“I understand that I came late to the game and that I should have spoken sooner,” she said. “In commissioner comments, when I wasn’t there to defend myself, Commissioner Chaney mocked me. He put words in my mouth that I did not say. And some that I didn’t even think. He painted me as a lone complainer who didn’t work and had too much time on her hands.”
She said Chaney, nor any other commissioners, mentioned the smart utility meters at the last commission meeting, when Morrison also spoke.
“The rest of this gang apparently thought his bully response was Chanute leadership at its best,” she added. “And they fell in step with their leader.”
Morrison said she was done.
Commissioners did not respond to Morrison’s comments.
—Approved the request to hold Artist Alley on Saturday, Sept. 30.
