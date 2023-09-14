After discussion and two failed motions, the Chanute City Commission unanimously approved sending a 14-day notice to the Martin and Osa Johnson Museum and Chanute Public Library regarding new lease agreements and signing them. After the 14 days, it is on the two entities for them to decide what they want to do, said Commissioner Kevin Berthot.

The two parties are instructed to sign the contract within that time period.

Recommended for you

Load comments