People who want to vote in the upcoming primary election have until July 14 to register or make changes after they confirm their registration.
People who are registering for the first time, as well as those who have moved or changed their names must complete a voter registration form, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. Local Kansans can register to vote online, by mail or at the Division of Motor Vehicles, 301 W. 14th in Chanute.
Republicans will decide Aug. 4 between current Undersheriff Greg Taylor and challenger David Starr in the sheriff election, and between incumbent Gail Klaassen and challengers Mark Ping and Eddie Rosenberger for 3rd District County Commissioner. The winner of the Republican primary for sheriff will face Democrat Kelly Standley, and incumbent Democrat David Orr will face Republican challenger Christopher Ellis for 2nd District Commissioner in the general election.
People who register to vote online must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver identification card. Individuals who do not have a Kansas driver’s license or identification card will need to register with a paper application.
People can register to vote, verify information or update records online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org
