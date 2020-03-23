413 food trucks

USD 413 buses line up at Chanute High School Monday to pick up lunch deliveries. Food service loaded them along with the drivers and riders from USD 413 Transportation. At CES, breakfast sacks and white and chocolate milk were loaded. The program will run from 11 am until 12:30 pm Monday through Friday, through the end of the school year, except on Good Friday, April 10.

Breakfast and lunch will be delivered for all individuals 1-18 years of age to the following bus stops:

 

Cherry Street West, 719 N. Garfield

3rd Street, 400 W. 3rd (south side)

Save-a-Lot, 406 W. Main

Chanute Recreation Department, 400 S. Evergreen.

American Legion Tank, Evergreen and Walnut

North Forest, 500 N. Forest (west side)

Brighter Beginnings, 1313 W. 14th

15th and Central on the corner

10th Street between Lafayette and Western

Rural-route students will be served directly by the bus driver at their normal pick-up locations beginning at 11 am each day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments