USD 413 buses line up at Chanute High School Monday to pick up lunch deliveries. Food service loaded them along with the drivers and riders from USD 413 Transportation. At CES, breakfast sacks and white and chocolate milk were loaded. The program will run from 11 am until 12:30 pm Monday through Friday, through the end of the school year, except on Good Friday, April 10.
Breakfast and lunch will be delivered for all individuals 1-18 years of age to the following bus stops:
Cherry Street West, 719 N. Garfield
3rd Street, 400 W. 3rd (south side)
Save-a-Lot, 406 W. Main
Chanute Recreation Department, 400 S. Evergreen.
American Legion Tank, Evergreen and Walnut
North Forest, 500 N. Forest (west side)
Brighter Beginnings, 1313 W. 14th
15th and Central on the corner
10th Street between Lafayette and Western
Rural-route students will be served directly by the bus driver at their normal pick-up locations beginning at 11 am each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.