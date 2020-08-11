ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 administrators held a question and answer forum with parents on Tuesday evening via Zoom. The district will hold weekly meetings in this format to answer questions parents may have as they approach the 2020-21 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell urged parents to visit the district website, go to the parents section and select COVID-19 Parent Research. Parents can find a lot of information there, including school manuals and learning options.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said rules are changing daily; however, the deadline to enroll students in a virtual environment ends Thursday at 8 am.
“We are reaching a point where we need to know for planning purposes, so if we do not receive word from the parent or the student by 8 am on Thursday, they will be enrolled into face-to-face learning at the school they attend,” he said.
Adams noted that decisions for special education students through ANW Co-op will be decided at a board meeting set for tonight.
Matt Koester, assistant superintendent and interim high school principal, let parents know about the upcoming school year schedule.
Students will still receive three days off for Thanksgiving Break and two weeks for Winter Break.
“Teachers returned to class this week and we were previously slated to begin class on Aug. 12. All of the days up until the start of school have been turned into professional days. This means later in the year, we will not be having the professional days that we normally schedule.
“But we will be receiving our normal days off during the school year,” Koester said.
Graduation is currently scheduled for May 23, with the last day of school slated for May 27, roughly a week later than originally scheduled.
Adams said when COVID-19 restrictions come into play, the first items that will be affected will be sporting events and school transportation.
“I’ve had a lot of questions about the first things that will be affected when we have positive cases. The first things will be athletic events and school transportation. So parents of students who currently take the bus, who live inside 2.5 miles of the school they attend, you need to come up with alternative transportation options for your child,” Adams said.
In case of an outbreak, USD 413 has partnered with Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center to provide rapid tests.
“We will still seek permission from the parents, but we want them to know that we have that option available free to the student. This will be for students who are in close contact with someone who tests positive,” Adams said.
Adams said the district will also allow mask exemptions for students who have a note from their primary care physician.
Chanute Elementary principal Eric Hoops said they will have three points of entry at the school, where temperatures will be taken and hand sanitizer will be offered. He also noted that recess periods will still be offered to students, though classes will go at different times to limit contact with other students.
Koester went on to say that all major classes will be offered to students who choose to learn in a virtual environment. The list of classes offered can be found on the district’s website.
Freshman orientation will be offered in a virtual environment and student government members are currently working on videos to familiarize students with the new environment.
Koester said they may offer small group tours of the school, but that will be determined at a later date.
As for sports activities, CHS athletic director Zack Murry and Royster Middle School athletic director Chris Shields said all events will go on at this point in time. Schedules will be provided to students when they begin training.
Koester said that equipment has been ordered and will be installed at each school to monitor temperatures of students.
“Obviously the beginning of the year will be quite hectic, but we have a plan in place that will make it run much more efficiently. We have purchased thermal imaging cameras that can take up to 16 students’ temperatures at one time. This will be upon arrival at the school. We will also have an iPad available for teachers and parents. This will take their picture and give a temperature before they enter the school. It will also detect if a mask is being worn or not and give a friendly reminder to put a mask on,” he said.
The district will be holding another meeting next Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.