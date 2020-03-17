ERIC SPRUILL
Under normal conditions, learning that Spring Break is extended an extra week would be a student’s dream come true. But these are not normal conditions.
In these uncertain times, it may not be such good news. On Tuesday afternoon, Chanute Public Schools, as well as public school districts throughout the state, announced there would be no school learning at least until March 30.
Earlier in the day, Governor Laura Kelly issued a proclamation effectively closing school buildings to students until May 31 – the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
The closure is an ongoing effort to limit public gatherings and the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
USD 413 administration, faculty and staff will be holding meetings next week to decide the best ways to deliver instruction for the remainder of the school year.
Food service will continue beginning on March 23, but will most likely be delivered in alternative formats.
“We understand these are extremely challenging and unpredictable times. To that end, we are committed to providing you with updated information as soon as it becomes available,” Chanute Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said.
“Further, we are fully committed to protecting and maintaining the safety of all of our staff while providing for continuity of learning for our students. A Students First approach will continue to guide all of our decision-making going forward.”
Adams said the district will come together and work towards common-sense solutions in doing what is best for all involved.
