TOPEKA — Neosho County has received $73,504.23 from the Kansas Insurance Department to benefit firefighters.
The department made its annual distribution to local Firefighter Relief Associations (FRAs), according to Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. Pursuant to the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, $16,863,037.79 was distributed among 554 local FRAs throughout Kansas.
“Firefighters put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act acknowledges that by providing additional protections for firefighters and their loved ones,” Schmidt said. “The act not only gives first responders needed safety nets, but it also allows local communities to provide their citizens with improved firefighting equipment and resources.”
Also in Southeast Kansas, Labette County received $91,253.76; Allen got $54,694.75; Wilson obtained $43,133.37; Montgomery received $159,151.80; Woodson obtained $19,890.13; Cherokee got $119,888.75; Crawford obtained $220,919.45; and Bourbon received $125,687.44.
The funds from the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act are generated by a 2% tax paid by insurance companies on fire and lightning insurance premiums written in Kansas. Associations primarily use the distributed funds for insurance premiums and safety enhancements. The relief funds may pay for the health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums of local firefighters. Safety enhancements such as new fire trucks, fire station building improvements and firefighting gear can be purchased via relief funds loaned to local governing entities.
