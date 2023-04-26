Buoyed by a marked uptick in students applying for the free and reduced lunch program, USD 413 has seen an increase in federal aid.
Superintendent Kellen Adams outlined the district’s 2022-23 audit report during April’s Board of Education meeting.
“You’re publishing a budget in August for numbers that you’re counting in October for an audit that occurs in April,” he said.
The free and reduced-cost meal program for qualifying families, which became free for all US students at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cost USD 413 approximately $120,000 in at-risk funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Under the US Department of Agriculture, Congress allowed the program to expire June 30.
Since all students were receiving meals for free regardless, applications for the program decreased dramatically during the pandemic. The lack of completed applications significantly decreased the district’s weighted full-time enrollment (FTE) for at-risk aid, resulting in the six-figure loss in funding.
During the June 2022 BOE meeting, Adams gave an overview of the 2022-23 general fund and operating budget, including a $420,000 loss in new revenue. Adams said then that several variables are still at play that could boost the district financially, including the expiration of the free lunch waivers.
The program was a catch-22 for the district.
“It’s kind of contradictory,” Adams said at the time. “The current benefit that expires in 20 days is more beneficial to families because everybody eats for free and they don’t have to worry about the paperwork.
“What is happening is several districts have seen their free lunch count drop as a result of less people turning in the paperwork. In the past, this was the motivational piece for your family to turn in the paperwork. That motivation went away when everybody started getting it for free.
“To be clear, we don’t want anything that hurts families. The sole motivation for us is from a state funding perspective. No part of us wants to see anyone go hungry or to suffer from a change. But it has had a significant impact on our operations budget.”
Increased numbers
The district had roughly 50 fewer students signed up for the program for the 2021-22 school year. Adams reported during the April meeting that the number for the at-risk category skyrocketed.
The district had 825 students as published in its 2022-23 budget. For its audit report, that number checked in at 1,012.
“The (audit) came in better than expected,” Adams said, “and the number that was better than expected was on the at-risk headcount for free lunch.”
Adams had predicted an increase for that category, but was surprised by the final figure.
“We definitely anticipated that ticking up, but we did not anticipate it ticking up that much,” he said. “We had already hedged on an increase, but not nearly for an almost 20 percent increase.”
At-risk students are given an additional weighting of .484, which is multiplied with the base aid per student of $4,846.
“So every at-risk student for our district equals $2,300-plus,” Adams said.
The additional 187 students that signed up added 90.5 to the at-risk FTE — equating to a net increase of approximately $438,000.
“The beauty of weightings, unlike core enrollment numbers, are experienced during the current school year,” Adams said.
Adams believes the at-risk increase represents an outlier.
“If you didn’t have to submit paperwork previously, and all of a sudden that free status goes away, then there is a newfound motivation for families,” Adams said.
Adams said that the Direct Certification National Lunch program likely also impacted the numbers. It’s tied to the federal Medicaid program, and has been utilized as a way to streamline multiple programs.
“The idea there was, if you qualify for Medicaid, then you’ve already answered all the questions and have all the information we need and we don’t need them to fill out more paperwork for the district,” Adams said. “As a result, we are seeing more and more students that are Direct Certified, meaning that they don’t have to fill out the paperwork.”
Adams said that if the waivers did ultimately expire, he was hopeful that the state or federal government would figure out a way to bridge the gap for students.
“I would love it if the legislature or somebody could come up with a mechanism in which everybody could win,” Adams said. “Where we’re able to maintain the level of funding that we previously had, and families are still able to truly reap the benefit (of free meals).”
As superintendent, Adams has previously stated that he views most everything through a classroom prism, and that the $120,000 in lost revenue due to decreased enrollment in the program during the past two school years had been detrimental to the district. He said in June that the $120,000 figure is equivalent to one and a half full-time teaching positions.
