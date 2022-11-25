MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Sweeping changes to the county’s policy handbook were unanimously approved at the Nov. 15 Neosho County Commission meeting.
The goal is to standardize the policy handbook for all departments, with wording to address transgender personnel also included. Changes were set to take effect immediately, but the process was rocky, with much of the drama playing out at the Oct. 25 meeting. Human Resources Payroll Administrator Cindy Stockamp spent extensive time on the revisions and updates, presenting a draft copy to commissioners in October. Stockamp described the wording of the current policy handbook, approved in 2009, as “convoluted.”
“You need a decoder to figure it out,” she said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen’s sharpest critique related to wordiness and was hopeful that the final version is more reader-friendly. Despite approval, the wording can still be tweaked.
“One of the things that helps to make it readable, easier to understand and shorter, is at the beginning if you have definitions,” Klaassen said. “So in the middle of it, you don’t have to define what a 24-hour day employee is. That would be done at the beginning and it wouldn’t be defined every time. It would cut down on words that are in the middle. The more wording we have, the longer the document is where you can have more errors because you’ve got more words.”
Klaassen also complained that Stockamp was inconsistent when referencing Neosho County.
“At the very beginning, some of the documents say ‘the county,’ some say ‘a county,’ ‘this county.’ This one says Neosho County,” she said. “Again, there just needs to be consistency”
County Clerk Heather Elsworth, who also serves as HR Director, interjected.
“Let’s be kind, let’s be kind,” Elsworth said to Klaassen, also reminding commissioners that Stockamp had spent months on the project. “If we’re going to nitpick, I’d like to nitpick in a non-elected personnel executive session. But if we’re going to talk about the intent of the document provided, we can do that here in open session.”
Elsworth then rehashed a past issue between her and Klaassen, related to a dispute about minutes from a special meeting.
“How would you like to proceed from here?” Elsworth asked Klaassen. “Gail and I, we’ve worked together on minutes (and) I know you like to strike and highlight and red-ink it.”
Stockamp weighed in.
“If you would like to see some grammatical changes I erred on, I can easily fix those,” she said.
Another casualty of the special meeting dust-up was that of the working relationship between Klaassen and Stockamp. Klaassen indicated she’s precluded from speaking with Stockamp in person, outside the capacity of an official meeting.
“I’m not able to communicate with Cindy,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen continued on the policy handbook.
“I agree with the intent. I don’t agree with the wording,” she said.
Elsworth noted that Stockamp did not begin the process with the page 1 intro.
“We started with things that cost the county money,” said Elsworth, who also contributed to the project.
Sick leave, FMLA
Elsworth touched on changes to the sick leave policy.
“The importance of sick leave is because we have a payout,” she said. Traditionally, that’s happened in December and the current policy leaves some open-aired windows in it that I don’t like. It leaves room for interpretation, and so I want to make sure that we change the wording just slightly, but not the intent with the sick leave policy.”
Stockamp also spent time highlighting the December payout, detailing that one of her first actions in the position last November was the special payout.
“There was not very clear historical data for me to reply upon as to who gets paid out full, who gets partial, who gets whatever,” she said. “This (new policy) specifically delineates the 24-hour service and the 8-hour employee categories.”
Stockamp said that previously it’s been unclear whether some of the classifications receive a full payout or not. She added that sick pay is problematic in general for the county’s data processing software. Stockamp blamed her predecessors, saying that they regularly and arbitrarily allowed employees to accrue sick leave hours over their annual allotted total.
“They’ve been allowed to go over these hours yearly,” she said. “If you’re only allowed to have 80 hours, and this goes for vacation as well, then you only have 80 hours. Why you’re accruing up to 240 as an 80-hour earner makes no sense,” she said. “So this will help fix that problem and it will set Jan. 1 off right — where all employees will understand, hopefully, that while this loosely may have been in our old policy, we are now following the same policy for every single employee.”
Stockamp requested that commissioners afford her a clean slate, asking the personnel who are over on their allotment be reverted back to the maximum allowable total.
“It looked like some people were getting a 100 percent payout within a department, and others weren’t,” she said.
Klaassen asked if a reset in accrued vacation and sick hours will tack on pay for the planned December payout.
After initially answering no, Stockamp revised the comment.
“There’s a small potential for that for a few employees, but not all,” she said.
Elsworth lobbied for approval of the change.
“I’m asking minimally for this adoption, so that way if someone’s understanding and interpretation as an employee is misconstrued with the one that we have intact, that this policy would stand in its place,” she said.
While she noted that the policy handbook was in dire need of overhaul, Klaassen remained concerned about changes to the policy.
“We’ve had employees all year that interpreted this a certain way, assuming that come December, they’re going to get paid in a certain way,” she said. “Now we’re putting in a new policy, or is it just clarification?”
“Clarification,” Stockamp replied.
Klaassen also sought assurances from Stockamp that any new policy changes will be strictly enforced across all departments.
“It will be adopted. Instead of ‘Well, this department kind of does it this way, and that department wants it (another) way,’” Stockamp said. “This will tell me as payroll administrator that this is your policy, the policy for all county employees.”
Broaching revisions to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, Klaassen questioned why the wording on the final page differed from other policies contained within her draft copy. She noted that the document denotes that personnel must report to HR Director Elsworth for such requests, while all other documents designated that individual as being Stockamp.
“I probably meant to change that, but we can leave that as Director of Human Resources. That may have been an oversight, trying to catch all of the pronouns,” Stockamp explained. “So in reality, Heather can make that notification as my supervisor, but we should change it to Human Resources and Payroll Coordinator. That way it encompasses both of us.”
Elsworth kindly reminded commissioners of the power she wields.
“HR is my department. I am the department director,” she said. “I’m the elected official over the department.”
Gender identity wording
Language related to recognition of transgender personnel will be incorporated into the policy handbook, with Elsworth and Stockamp citing the “changing of pronouns.” One example was the switching of “him” and “her” to “they.”
“Neosho County is an equal-opportunity employer. The use of ‘they,’ ‘their’ and ‘them’ within this policy is meant to refer to all Neosho county employees — past, current or future – in an inclusive manner, regardless of gender identity or choice of pronouns,” Elsworth said.
Klaassen appeared nonplussed.
“Such is the culture we live in,” she said.
County Counselor Brett Heim chimed in with his approval of the work of Stockamp and Elsworth, noting that such wording was clear and concise.
“(It’s) unambiguous and should be able to be interpreted and applied very consistently,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.