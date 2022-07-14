Detect hints of chocolate, citrus and homicide in this rare vintage as Chanute Community Theatre presents A Vintage Murder Mystery Friday and Saturday at Dalton’s Back 9. With plenty of wine, murder and shenanigans, it will be a don’t-miss event.
Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7, with dinner being served during the performance.
Performers are David Beck, Patty Ungles, Jennifer Beck, Brant Sizemore, Evan Ritter, Linzie Dupuy, Sadie Cunningham, Malakai Bates, Josiah Bates and Tatianna Legitt.
This is the first performance for CCT since The Addams Family in September 2022.
“Like many groups and businesses, Chanute Community Theatre was severely impacted by the pandemic in terms of volunteers and donations,” said Jennifer Beck. “A Vintage Murder is a small show, but one the group was excited to put on as it begins to rebuild.”
Audience members will notice that half the cast is composed of teens — something the theater company was eager to incorporate.
“While casting roles for a wide variety of people can be a challenge, CCT is committed to involving the entire community to participate in this exceptional art,” Beck said.
The show contains adult language and themes.
“Performing it is a particular challenge as it is almost entirely improvised,” Beck said.
