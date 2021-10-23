By MATT RESNICK
Dennis Franks is hopeful that he’s be able to retain his seat on the USD 413 Board of Education.
In June, Franks was named to the seat vacated by former board president Gary Wheeler.
“My greatest attributes that I would bring to the board if elected are my passion, persistence, self-discipline and desire to improve,” he said.
Franks, CEO of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, said the single biggest issue he believes USD 413 faces currently is COVID-19 and the mental health toll the pandemic has taken on students and staff alike.
“My proposal to help remedy COVID-19 would be to continue working closely with key organizations in our county such as the public health department, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and USD 413,” he said. “With collaboration between these groups and myself, I believe promoting healthy lifestyles will help improve and restore health within our community.
“Since July, I’ve noticed there are a number of issues facing any school board,” he said. “Also, there is a requirement to educate yourself on all of the issues to be able to make good decisions for USD 413. One of the main issues I’ve helped tackle since July has been COVID-19.”
Franks touted his credentials, including his roles on high-profile boards related to the medical profession.
“Through my education, professional and civic activities, I have developed an extensive amount of experience in leadership,” he said.
