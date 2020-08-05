County turnout was just over 1/4 of registered voters
GREG LOWER
Officials will keep Kansans in suspense as mail-in ballots and vote canvassing may change the outcome of a State Senate primary.
Republican voters in the 15th Senate District will get the answer in the next two weeks.
Former Kansas House of Representatives member Virgil Peck held a lead of 41 votes at the end of Tuesday’s unofficial ballot count, but that may change during the canvasses in Neosho, Labette and Montgomery counties.
Peck received 4,927 votes in the three counties and Goddard had 4,886 in the unofficial count Tuesday, but the canvasses will add provisional and late mail-in ballots to the official total.
Goddard won 1,354-979 in Neosho County and 1,440-914 in Labette County, but Peck led 3,034-2,091 in Montgomery County. Wednesday, there were 234 mail-in ballots in Montgomery County and 24 in Neosho County to be added and the totals will be revised at 4 pm daily. Voters who request mail-in ballots are counted as having already voted and cannot vote in person, leaving 118 Neosho County mail-in ballots to come.
There are 202 provisional ballots to be counted in Neosho County and 74 in Montgomery County. The number of provisional ballots in Labette County was not available, and courthouses will accept mail-in ballots, postmarked by Tuesday, until Friday.
Neosho County officials will canvass the election Aug. 13 and those in Montgomery and Labette counties will canvass Aug. 17.
The winner of the Kansas Senate race will not face a Democratic opponent in the November general election.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said Tuesday’s turnout was 27.55 percent of registered voters.
In unofficial results Tuesday, 3rd District County Commissioner Gail Klaassen won against challengers Eddie Rosenberger and Mark Ping. The vote count represented 41 percent of the Republicans registered in that district.
Klaassen said Wednesday she was grateful for the result.
“I’m humbled for the opportunity to serve people of Neosho County for the next four years,” she said.
She was excited that Undersheriff Greg Taylor also won election against opponent David Starr. She said it shows people support the direction the county is going.
Taylor said he was happy with the way the election turned out and the support people expressed for the sheriff’s office.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said, adding that Starr ran a clean race and Taylor wished him well.
Taylor will face Democrat Kelly Standley in the general election and Taylor said he feels good about it.
Kansas House of Representatives 9th District incumbent Kent Thompson received 2,710 total votes against 656 for Armando Hernandez in the unofficial tally. Thompson received 883 votes in Neosho County to 400 for Hernandez.
Thompson said he was flattered and honored by the result. He said there were a few surprises in the overall House race, and he hated to see friends and colleagues defeated.
Thompson will face Democrat Alana Cloutier in the general election.
Elsworth said rolling out the new election equipment was exciting and the election went very well.
All but one polling location had its results in by 8:30 pm Tuesday, and the final location’s results were in by 10 pm. Elsworth said that location took extra time to ensure the accuracy of its numbers because it was low on workers.
Elsworth said all locations met minimum requirements, but this year was low on poll workers.
During the city-school election last year, Elsworth said they did not have final results until nearly 11 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.