Eric Spruill
It’s hard to believe, but tornado season is just around the corner.
The National Weather Service will be presenting Storm Fury on the Plains this evening at Neosho County Community College in an effort to promote weather preparedness and to get storm spotters reaquainted with procedures.
Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp explained it is a good event for anyone interested in the weather to attend.
“The main goal is to get our weather spotters reacquainted with being able to spot dangerous situations. We usually go over the previous year’s events, such as flooding and other severe weather,” she said. “Usually, we have the fire department and members of the sheriff’s department in attendance, since they are the ones we rely on to spot dangerous storms. A lot of these guys are in their first year on the job and have never done anything like this. But we encourage anyone interested to attend this free event.”
Last year, parts of Kansas saw historic rainfall amounts, with flooding in both May and August.
Chanute had 64.44 inches of rain in 2019, the most since rainfall has been recorded. Chanute’s average rainfall total in a year is 44.47 inches.
At least one meterologist from the NWS in Wichita will be in attendance for the presentation.
Kent-Culp said the NWS would be presenting a 2020 flood outlook earlier in the day in Topeka.
In a press release from NWS last week, the organization predicted there will be more rainfall than normal in 2020.
“We always discuss what weather events we dealt with the previous year, but we also talk about some of the major weather events we have seen,” Kent-Culp said. “We want to be prepared. We usually have a good mixture of people in attendance, from beginners to experienced spotters who have trained for many years.”
The event will take place from 6:30 to 9 pm in Sanders Hall at the college. It is free to the public and registration is not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.