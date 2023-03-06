Long-time Chanute elementary art teacher Alicia Fickel led the way in 1994 for The Chanute Art Gallery to host a Youth Art Month exhibit each March as suggested by the National Art Education Association, with whom the Kansas Art Education Association is affiliated. Every year since, she has been instrumental in providing this opportunity for area art teachers to present the work of their students to the community.
Chanute schools participating this year are Chanute Christian Academy, Chanute Elementary School, Royster Middle School, and St. Patrick School. Area schools include Galesburg and Marmaton Valley. Not to be missed are the works of area homeschooled students and preschoolers. Artwork from students in grades pre-K to 8 is represented.
