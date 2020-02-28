ROBERT MAGOBET
SALINA – Four wrestlers from Chanute High School will compete for State titles on the second day of the KHSAAA 4A Championships at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
Overall, 10 CHS student-athletes will compete today. More importantly, Chanute is currently leading the pack with 108.5 points, while Marysville (63), Andale (62.5), Holton (57) and Tonganoxie were all in the top five as of Friday night.
The following wrestlers will be giving it their all for a State title today.
Trent Clements (42-1, 106 pounds) went 3-0 on Friday after winning a semifinal match by fall in 1:28 over Paola’s Ryan Pankov (33-14) to advance to the State title. Clements scored 24 points for the team.
Clements, a three-time State qualifier, said he executed a game plan heading into his last victory.
“I just got to my under hooks, and I knew my offense was good. It’s going to be there against anybody in the state, and that’s just what coach (Andy) Albright tells me. I know it’ll always be there,” Clements said.
Kolton Misener (113, 40-4) was also 3-0 after defeating Augusta’s Grady Fox (33-8) in a semifinal match in an 11-2 major decision to advance to the State title match. Misner scored 21 team points Friday.
A two-time State qualifier, Misener said he had one goal in his last matchup.
“I was just trying to score points the whole time, and that’s about it,” Misener said. “He was leaving his leg open, so I was just shooting to hit, and hitting my high c (high crotch).”
Parker Winder (160, 42-3) was a perfect 3-0 after winning by fall in 1:03 in a semifinal match over Andale’s Eli Aouad (23-10). Winder put up 23 points for Chanute.
Winder, who is a four-time State qualifer, said he had tunnel vision in his match.
“I mean I knew I could go out there and win, I just got to score points and do what I know how to do best and wrestle,” Winder said.
Brayden Dillow (182, 43-1) had an unblemished record of 3-0 following a 3-1 sudden victory over KC-Piper’s Branden Martin, now 33-2. Dillow produced 20.5 points for CHS.
Dillow, who went 2-2 last year in the State tourney and is a two-time State qualifier, said he knew the kind of opponent he was up against.
“I knew going into this tournament that he was a good opponent, and I basically was focused on shutting down his main offense and working on my own stuff. I felt like in the match I was able to control that and it worked out,” Dillow said. “It’s hard to describe. Last year, I didn’t place and to know that I’m one match away from completing something that I’ve been dreaming of, I think my celebration showed that.”
The next group of wrestlers will be competing for a chance at a spot on the podium today.
Trey Dillow (120, 30-14) won a round 1 champion’s match by defeating Ulysses’ Jonathan Lara (20-14) in a 4-2 decision. Dillow fell short in a quarterfinal match by a technical fall in 4:39 to Tonganoxie’s Grayson Sonntag (43-2). He was 1-1 on the day.
Colton Seely (126, 30-12) won in a consolation match by a 7-5 sudden victory over Wamego’s Nick Cruickshank. Seely had four points on Friday, and was 1-1 as well.
Ty Leedy (132, 32-8) won by fall in 2:45 over Hesston’s Michael Friesen in the champions round before falling in the quarterfinal in a 1-0 decision to Santa Fe Trail’s Christian Rowe (39-5). Leedy notched a point and was 1-1, too.
Logan McDonald (145, 37-9) won a quarterfinal match thanks to a 5-1 decision over Holton’s Taygen Fletcher (24-7) before falling in a semifinal in 45 seconds to Maryville’s Jonny Crome. Logan McDonald went 1-2 on the day and scored eight points for the Comets.
Brady McDonald (152, 36-9) won by fall in 1:38 over Paola’s Carson Gleghorn (19-22) before going down in an 8-3 decision to Buhler’s Sam Elliott (37-2). He was 1-1 Friday.
Theese final wrestlers will not officially set foot on the mat today, though both had an exceptional season.
Freshman Bryan Jackett (195, 9-15) fell in 1:08 to Marysville’s Garron Champoux (34-4) in a champion’s first-round matchup, and went down by a 6-0 decision to Rose Hill’s Tommy Rogers (14-12).
Sophomore Tuker Davis (220, 22-19) was on the short end of the stick in a champions round in a 7-0 decision to Winfield’s Zach Phillips (29-14) and suffered a defeat in a 6-2 decision to Paola’s Christian Dunmeyer.
“I think overall we still have 10 guys alive. That’s big in the tournament right now going on day two. The boys are still trying to score points,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “They’re not wrestling too tight. They are wrestling like it’s normal to them. I think that’s big; they are still trying to score points. ... We got four guys in the State finals, so that’s really pretty awesome. We still have 10 guys still alive so that’s a good day, so we just need to continue and wrestle and try to score points.”
Chanute will look to make history today starting at 9 am in Salina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.