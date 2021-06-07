GREG LOWER
ERIE – Refinancing Neosho County bonds could save more than $600,000 and possibly create funding for other road-repair projects.
Neosho County commissioners met Monday afternoon with Greg Vahrenberg with the bond advisory firm Raymond James about refinancing the bonds that funded the 2015 Shaw-Elk Road project.
The bonds are currently funded by a county sales tax. The sales tax is going into a fund that has reached more than $1 million, and the revenue earns less interest than the bonds.
Vahrenberg said it may be possible to pay off the debt by 2026 or even 2025, which would sunset the sales tax.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown urged the commission to consider putting the sales tax back on the ballot. He cited the need for other road repairs in the county that the tax could pay.
Commissioners also met with Alan Lankford of Lankford and Fendler engineers to wrap up the courthouse heating and air conditioning project.
Lankford said the project is substantially completed and they are going through the final punch list. He proposed that the commission consider replacing ceiling tiles, painting the overhead grid, and installing air diffusers.
Appraiser Bob McElroy met with the commission to discuss applicants for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program who have either not started construction or have not provided necessary documentation. He plans to meet with County Counselor Seth Jones about a policy on how long applicants have.
“We have a bigger list for the City of Chanute,” McElroy said.
Without the paperwork on file, the applicants are not receiving rebates on their property taxes that the NRP would have provided.
McElroy also received approval on disaster relief for a mini-storage business in Chanute that was destroyed by fire, and on an NRP application for a new house to be built two miles southeast of Thayer.
The commission approved a request by Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp to purchase a mobile and handheld radio, totaling $1,625, to allow her to contact the St. Paul fire department.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen asked that a resolution be brought for the next meeting to end a disaster declaration passed in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked if the commission could donate funding to the historic Oak Grove school project. Organizers are seeking a grant that would require a 20 percent local match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.