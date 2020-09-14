HUMBOLDT — Beth Barlow has asked herself the same question countless times: “How can we make Humboldt a destination point?”
She wanted a way to draw people into the downtown area so they would spend money at the coffee shop, the restaurants and the candy shop.
“I thought about it for quite some time and then I started thinking (that) people come in from everywhere to ride these bike trails. We have 62 miles of bike trails that run all the way to Ottawa, and we are fortunate enough to be the starting point,” she said. “Can we get people here if we build some type of great facility? We have to use all of our assets to get people into town. The only way we can keep these small businesses alive is by bringing more people into the downtown area.”
Around four years ago, Barlow thought one thing the trails lacked were areas for camping.
She hired a landscape architectural firm to look at the 21 acres of land that had been donated to the City of Humboldt and sits adjacent to the Southwind Rail Trails. The firm came in and decided how to best lay out a camping area on the land.
“We sat on those plans for a couple of years. We were still doing projects in the downtown area, then I decided it was time for someone to champion this project. So I’ve been working on this for about a year now,” Barlow said. “The first thing I did was start a non-profit so that we could apply for grants.”
So far, she has received two major grants that allowed their idea to take off.
The first was a $1.3 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
That money is being used to build a new bike trail from downtown Humboldt to the Southwind Rail Trail. Funds will also be used for a giant parking lot between the two trails, which will have two RV hookups.
The idea is to give bikers a place to camp and relax before hitting the trails. It has a basecamp area equipped with a kitchen, restrooms and seating to rest while in the air conditioning away from the elements. It also has a garage for bicycle storage as well as a table and all the tools needed to make bike repairs.
“This actually used to be an old barn. This is what I call the Bike Barn,” Barlow said.
It has seats and benches all the way around it that are equipped with fire pits. In front of the facility is a children’s obstacle course with an area designated for smaller children just learning to ride bicycles. There will be a more challenging area for mountain bikers.
The course also includes a bicycle washing station.
There is a pond where kayaks and canoes are available to those who are camping on the property. On the other side of the pond are three cabins that are available to rent on Airbnb.
“This past weekend, we had all three of them rented out. The first day we put it up (on Airbnb), we had each of them rented out for nine days apiece in the first hour,” she said.
The cabins have showers, small kitchens, couches that can fold out into beds, and beds upstairs. They are built right on the pond, with each having its own outside seating areas with a fire pit and grill.
“We were just awarded a grant from the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife for $87,000. It will fund a shower house as well as 10 primitive camping spots,” Barlow said.
While it is still a ways from being completed, a large amount of work on the land has already been completed.
A grand opening of the basecamp will be held Oct. 3 to kick off the fall bicycling and camping season.
Barlow is the daughter of Joe Works, who owns B&W Trailer Hitches. She is the Marketing Manger for B&W and the owner of Bijou Confectionary.
