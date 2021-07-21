GREG LOWER
Chanute firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday after a downtown fire Tuesday evening, and parts of Main Street and Evergreen Avenue were blocked around PlayMakers Sports Bar & Grill.
The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, but firefighters have not determined the cause or origin of the blaze. Chanute Capt. Jeff Mitchell said the Fire Marshal is usually called in for any commercial structure fire.
CFD received the call at 5:13 pm Tuesday. Smoke was coming from a second story window at the rear of the building when they arrived.
The roof collapsed on the east side of two-story building, which was built in 1929 as the International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge. Mitchell said there was less damage to the first floor and a one-story building on the west side of the business.
All 15 Chanute firefighters responded with an aerial truck, tanker and both fire engines. The Iola aerial truck and four personnel responded at 5:54 pm Tuesday and remained on the scene until 8:30 pm. An aerial truck and three firefighters were in route from Parsons at 6:17 pm and remained until 8:45 pm Tuesday.
Most Chanute firefighters were released at 10 pm Tuesday, but some remained on the scene all night to extinguish any hot spots.
A GoFundMe account has been set up at
www.gofundme.com/f/help-playmakers-staff?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer (https://tinyurl.com/2n2hj428) with a goal of $25,000 to assist employees.
The business, owned by Earl and Melissa Bartholomew, was closed at the time of the fire and there were no known occupants in the building. No injuries were reported.
