GREG LOWER
Neosho County 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff will have two challengers in the upcoming Republican primary.
Incumbent Westhoff will face Joshua White and Dustie Elsworth in the primary election Aug. 2. The deadline for party-affiliated candidates to file was June 1.
No Democrats filed for the county commission seat, but the winner of the Aug. 2 primary will face unaffiliated candidate Stan Basler for the position in the Nov. 8 general election. Unaffiliated candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.
Elsworth previously ran as a write-in candidate in a four-way race against Westhoff, a Democrat and an independent in the 2018 general election.
Because of redistricting, the deadline to file for the Kansas House of Representatives, Kansas Senate and State School Board was extended to noon today, June 10.
Neosho County voters will decide Kansas Legislature candidates in redrawn districts.
Dr, Fred Gardner, a veternarian from Garnett, has filed as a Republican for the District 9 seat previously held by Kent Thompson, R-LaHarpe, who is not seeking re-election. In District 2, the seat is currently filled by Rep. Ken Collins, Mulberry, who is running for re-election.
Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, District 12, has filed to run for state treasurer. She’ll have to face at least one primary challenger, Republican Steven Johnson of Assaria.
People wanting to vote in the August primary have until July 12 to register and advance in-person voting begins July 13. Voters have until July 26 to apply for advance mail-in ballots.
