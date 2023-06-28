Several Biking Across Kansas (B.A.K.) participants expressed Chanute was their favorite spot on the journey across Kansas earlier this month, Chanute city commissioners heard at their Monday meeting.
“Several of the people I encountered commented that Chanute was their favorite stop. Not one or two, several that they really thought Chanute was their favorite spot,” said Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild.
Fairchild played music for the participants in the evening.
“I thought I was going to do a show, but it ended up being a conversation, play a little music,” he said.
Jane Brophy, executive director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism, reported to commissioners it was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the city of Chanute.
“I think it was a great success for our community,” Brophy said Monday. “We had lots and lots of good comments. Commissioner Fairchild was out there; stayed way past his allotted time because he was having such a good time playing and talking with everyone. It was a great way to show off Chanute.”
She also thanked the city commissioners for their support with this event.
Brophy said this was the first time B.A.K. had an overnight stay in Chanute.
“So hopefully we will get that again. They seldom go the same place two years in a row because they change the routes. But hopefully down the road we’ll get them back here again,” she said.
Participants also received a free towel while in Chanute.
“They really liked that,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.