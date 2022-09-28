MATT RESNICK
ERIE – Due to drought and windy conditions, Neosho County Commissioners signed off on a temporary countywide burn ban and disaster proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s the county’s first such ban since 2016.
The resolution states that conditions have either already caused or pose an imminent threat for widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life on a disaster scale within the borders of Neosho County. The resolution further described the conditions as having the potential for extreme fire danger caused by the dry and windy conditions.
The ban is in effect until the next commission meeting on Oct. 11, and will either be extended by an additional two weeks or rescinded.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp told commissioners that she was relaying Chanute Fire Department Chief Jeff Mitchell’s request for the ban. Kent-Culp said that the annual average rainfall for the county is down by close to 11 inches, and that nearby counties Allen, Bourbon, Elk and Labette are currently under burn bans.
“We have not been consistently dry this long for several years, probably since 2016,” said Commissioner Nic Galemore.
Galemore predicted that the ban would be extended by another two weeks when commissioners reconvene Oct. 11.
“It will probably take a significant amount of rainfall to (rescind)the ban,” he said.
Galemore said that it was of paramount importance to get the message out to county residents, and that Kent-Culp’s office is planning a “blast message” for residents regarding the ban.
“Once we put this in place, we will get six inches of rain,” Galemore joked.
Considered a Class A misdemeanor, not following the ban is punishable by a fine of up $2,500 and one year in jail. Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution.
Fire department request
Wyatt Westhoff, Chief of the St. Paul Mission Township Fire Department, requested nearly six figures in funding for purchase of needed equipment.
Westhoff’s wish list included Jaws of Life extrication equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus. The SCBA is equipment that enables the greatest amount of airway protection from toxic gas and harmful particles resulting from a fire. Westhoff did not specify the number of SCBAs he was requesting for his volunteer crew.
The cost of the extrication equipment totaled $51,505, while the SCBA figure was $39,580. Westhoff said that due to ongoing road closures in the area, notably along K-47, the St. Paul Fire Department is likely to be the first on-scene to accidents in their area.
“We can respond ahead of EMS and take care of patients before (EMS) gets there,” Westhoff said. “There’s a lot of benefits to us getting this equipment and a lot of benefits for the county as well.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said she was firmly on board with Westhoff’s requests.
“I’d like to see some funds given to the St. Paul area. Looking back on this through the PILOT fund, we did give different cities in the county money,” Klaassen said, adding that PILOT money has previously been distributed to Chanute, Thayer and Galesburg, and that Erie is on deck for a road project. “We’ve never done anything for St. Paul, and this is about the amount of money we’ve given those other cities. So I kind of look at it like we haven’t given a contribution to St. Paul, so I feel better about funding them.”
Klaassen said that the funds could have also come from the American Rescue Plan Act fund.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff motioned to approve Wyatt Westhoff’s request for $91,085 in funding. The motion was unanimously approved, with the money coming from the Neosho Wind Ridge PILOT fund.
“I really appreciate your help and support,” Wyatt Westhoff told commissioners.
See Friday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.