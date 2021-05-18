MATT RESNICK
A new day has dawned for Neosho County Community College, as the school has lifted mask requirements and is allowing visitors back on campus.
The announcement to transition from Level 3 COVID-19 protocol to Level 4 was made by the school Tuesday afternoon. Level 4 contains the least number of COVID restrictions and removes the need to socially distance in most scenarios.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody cited a sharp decrease in the number of campus COVID-19 cases and a major uptick in vaccinations. Currently, 61 percent of NCCC employees have been vaccinated. The school has not had an active case of COVID-19 on its Chanute or Ottawa campuses since early March.
Level 4 includes the face-to-face classes at their normal occupancy levels.
“Students are expected to go to class, whereas at Level 3, every class was face-to-face, but also on Zoom,” Inbody told The Tribune. “And sometimes students could choose between going to class and taking the class on Zoom. Now, they’ll have to come back to class.”
The move also means the return of group events to campus, such as Thursday Senior Lunch and the hosting of Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and Chamber Connections luncheons.
“It was always our goal to get back to what we had before,” Inbody said. “Like everything in life, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. So I think we’re all going to be appreciative of being able to gather in groups again. Being able to see each other when we want, to look at the lower-half of someone’s face. All of those things we’ll appreciate a little bit more.
“We will also be appreciative of sending our students off-campus to do community-service projects, and all of the civic organizations that use our campus for rooms that we’ve sponsored over the years, and having the senior citizens back for lunch.”
While travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals have been removed under Level 4, some travel-related protocols remain in place. Unvaccinated individuals traveling to high-risk areas in the US or abroad will be required to self-isolate upon returning to the Sunflower State. For example, areas currently deemed high-risk by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment include more than a dozen Colorado counties.
Inbody cautioned that the easing of stringent protocols can easily be reversed.
“I am concerned that this could all go backwards if the numbers begin to surge like they did last fall and winter,” he said, adding that the school strongly encourages vaccination. “We want to keep this from happening again and having to resort to those kinds of methods again. But if these cases warrant it, we will be switching back to Level 3 to get a handle on things.”
Inbody noted that masks are still recommended.
“It’s not like this didn’t happen,” he said. “Some people will still want to wear masks. We have folks with grants that work with children and (young) children cannot be vaccinated right now. So we’re recommending that perhaps they wear a mask around those children to protect them.”
The move to Level 4 coincides with a drastic decrease of students and faculty on campus.
“Most are leaving for the summer, so the occupancy on campus is going to drop to its lowest level over the next few weeks,” Inbody said. “So this gives us a good opportunity to see how it’s going to go with these protocols over the summer when occupancy is at the lower levels.”
The college has also recently started a vaccination campaign, with the slogan “Join NCCC’s Community of Immunity.” The flyers distributed by the school list various vaccination locations in Chanute and Ottawa.
