ERIE — Two Neosho County races were decided overwhelmingly in the General Election on Tuesday.

Tuesday ballots and advance ballots were counted, with only about 100 mail ballots not yet returned.

Undersheriff Greg Taylor, Republican, will replace Sheriff Jim Keath who opted not to seek re-election. Taylor received 5,042 to 996 for Kelly Standley.

In the 2nd District County Commission, previous commissioner Nicholas Galemore ousted incumbent David Orr 1236 to 508. Republican Galemore had previously won an election against Orr.

In the 3rd District County Commission, Republican Gail Klaassen, who had won the primary, did not face an opponent in the General Election, but fellow Republican Mark Ping had waged a write-in campaign. Klaassen received 1681 votes and there were 325 write-in tallies.

Neosho County votes

(Note: only around 100 mail are ballots unaccounted for)

President:

Trump (I) 4774  Biden 1716

US Senate:

Marshall 4392  Bollier 1857

US House:

LaTurner 4670  De La Isla 1584

2nd District House:

Collins (I) 1582  Grant 567

9th District House:

Thompson (I) 2799 Cloutier 1058

13th District House:

Newland 379 Pringle 55

Neosho County Sheriff:

Taylor 5042  Standley 996

2nd District County Commission:

Galemore 1236  Orr 508

3rd District County Commission:

Klaassen 1681  Write-in 325

