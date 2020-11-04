ERIE — Two Neosho County races were decided overwhelmingly in the General Election on Tuesday.
Tuesday ballots and advance ballots were counted, with only about 100 mail ballots not yet returned.
Undersheriff Greg Taylor, Republican, will replace Sheriff Jim Keath who opted not to seek re-election. Taylor received 5,042 to 996 for Kelly Standley.
In the 2nd District County Commission, previous commissioner Nicholas Galemore ousted incumbent David Orr 1236 to 508. Republican Galemore had previously won an election against Orr.
In the 3rd District County Commission, Republican Gail Klaassen, who had won the primary, did not face an opponent in the General Election, but fellow Republican Mark Ping had waged a write-in campaign. Klaassen received 1681 votes and there were 325 write-in tallies.
Neosho County votes
(Note: only around 100 mail are ballots unaccounted for)
President:
Trump (I) 4774 Biden 1716
US Senate:
Marshall 4392 Bollier 1857
US House:
LaTurner 4670 De La Isla 1584
2nd District House:
Collins (I) 1582 Grant 567
9th District House:
Thompson (I) 2799 Cloutier 1058
13th District House:
Newland 379 Pringle 55
Neosho County Sheriff:
Taylor 5042 Standley 996
2nd District County Commission:
Galemore 1236 Orr 508
3rd District County Commission:
Klaassen 1681 Write-in 325
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.