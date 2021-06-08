CES teacher’s grievance being reviewed
MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education barreled through its agenda at a swift pace during the regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
The most consequential agenda item was Superintendent Kellen Adams’ presentation of the district’s 2021-22 proposed fiscal budget. General and Line of Business (LOB) combined expenditures totaled $715,431.99, with new general fund dollars representing approximately $368,000 of that figure.
The general fund amount has the potential to fluctuate and is contingent on the district meeting certain criteria. The budget also includes a 3 percent pay increase for all classified staff and existing administrators. .
“I’m very pleased with the budget, the process, and how that came together,” Adams said, noting he’s of the opinion that it’s a balanced budget. “I appreciate all the input from building (administrators) through their building-needs assessment.”
Adams touted the budget as being teacher-friendly.
“Over half the new money (57 percent or $220K) is going to teachers,” he said. “And that really puts our dollars where we believe they’re most important — which is directly back into the classroom.”
A total of $62,500 was allocated for expansion of the district’s Early Learning staff.
“I wanted to highlight this one specifically,” Adams told the board. “This effectively brings all those folks under one staffing umbrella, including all the salary and necessary benefits increase for those folks.”
Another item of note in the budget is the allocation of $70,000 from the general fund for a Certified Athletic Trainer for grades seven through 12.
“What that accounts for is an assumption of a full-time salary, plus benefits package,” Adams said. “We haven’t hired that position yet, but $70,000 is what I use as a common budgetary number for certified staff.”
Adams believes an athletic trainer will be “hugely” beneficial to the district.
“We’re the only school in the (SEK) conference we’re aware of that does not have an athletic trainer,” he said. “We offer almost every state high school sponsored sport, as well as a number of sports at the middle school level. It will be great support for our coaches and, more importantly, our students.”
Adams is not involved in the hiring process, and could not provide further input on the candidate search.
“As far as ‘where,’ and ‘how’ they come to us, that’s still to be determined,” he said. “We want somebody that knows the school environment and works well with kids this age.”
Special meeting
A special meeting for purposes of finalizing the budget was scheduled for June 21 at noon. It will primarily focus on a republishing of the district’s at-risk budget, and also to set spending authority for August.
“We have an increased amount of at-risk expenditures, so we need to account for that accordingly,” Adams said. “This is not actually any more dollars being spent. Rather, it’s an issue of what funds those dollars are being expensed from.”
The board also took the next step in filling a vacated seat. Candidates Dennis Franks, Heather Guernsey and Alex Rodriquez will be afforded an opportunity to deliver their sales pitches to the board at the special meeting, as the trio vies for the seat left open when Gary Wheeler resigned.
With the position set to expire in December, the board hopes to have the new member seated in time for July’s regular monthly meeting.
Technology staff
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester touched on upcoming summer projects. While there are relatively few on the horizon, he noted that the district’s Information Technology staff will remain extremely busy.
“If you see technology staff out and about, tell them thank you,” he said. “Because they will be touching 1,200 to 1,500 Chromebooks in the next two months. Getting some out of circulation, putting new ones into circulation, rewiring some Chromebook parts, and touching every projector in every classroom to make sure the filters are clean. The technology department certainly has a very big summer this year.”
In related news, the board approved a total of 50 new computers for the CHS and Royster Middle School computer labs.
The bid approved was from Minnesota-based company ByteSpeed, in the amount of $33,900. The money will come from the district’s technology fund, as well as a Carl Perkins grant.
“This would effectively update both labs: 26 computers in one, and 24 in the other,” Koester said.
Student recognition
Chanute High State qualifiers for golf, tennis, and track and field were present at the meeting and were recognized by the board for their recent achievements, as well as Royster FCCLA National qualifiers.
“There was a lot of good student recognition,” Adams said. “It shows evidence of the great things our coaches and kids are doing.”
Personnel matters
Chanute Elementary School first-grade teacher Valarie Smith was present at Monday’s meeting in relation to an on-going grievance with the district.
Smith was accompanied by a Union representative, UniServe Southeast Director Tony White. In addition, at least a half-dozen of Smith’s colleagues were present in a show of support. Smith is a 14-year veteran of the district, having spent the entirety of her tenure teaching first grade.
“We’re very hopeful that this process will end up with a satisfactory outcome for Mrs. Smith,” White told The Tribune prior to meeting with the board in a closed session pertaining to the grievance.
White said the case revolves around an “interpretation” of Smith’s transfer from one teaching position to another, and whether proper protocol was followed by CES administrators. White also referred to the matter as an “alleged misapplication” of the Professional Negotiated Agreement (PNA).
“We believe that the Chanute board is very fair,” White said. “When they hear the facts of this case, they’ll come to an outcome that will be appropriate.”
The case has previously proceeded through Level One (building) and Level Two (superintendent) without a decision being made. The hearing in closed session Monday night represented Level Three, the board level, which is the furthest the grievance can reach without a final outcome.
“We proposed a remedy that we would prefer,” White said, declining to go into further detail.
White did not anticipate a final decision being rendered Monday.
“I don’t think we’ll know anything (tonight),” he said, noting the board has up to five additional days to issue a written response.
